New Sedalia Visual Art Association show opens

New works by two Sedalia Visual Art Association members were installed Friday at the Municipal Building featuring oils, pastels and book illustrations.

Maren Schenewark, of Cole Camp, is exhibiting nine oil and pastel paintings, and Madge Gressley, of Sedalia, a SVAA member and now an author/illustrator, has her books on display.

Gressley, a longtime artist, began writing books in 2013. Two are illustrated children’s books, “Dexter’s Wonderful Day,” for ages 6 and up, and “Totally Terrible Tommy,” for ages 3 and up.

“Dexter is about a really happy dragon,” Gressley said. “He wakes up and he knows the day is going to be special, but he doesn’t know why.”

Dexter decides to skip rocks at the pond and he asks friends to come along, but no one wants to play with him.

“One after one say they are too busy, they don’t have time for him,” Gressley added. “He feels disappointed, but he’s not going to let it get him down.”

Gressley noted that his friends were actually throwing him a surprise birthday party, and his day does become wonderful. “Dexter’s Wonderful Day” received the 2016 Purple Dragonfly Book Award from Five Star Publications.

“That a pretty prestigious award,” she added.

In “Totally Terrible Tommy” Gressley shows the link between Tommy and his grandfather, who shows him how to get attention properly.

“He thinks the only way to get noticed is to do terrible things,” Gressley said. “He stomps on his mother’s tulips, then he tears up his dad’s workshop, and then he tears up his sister’s dolls … Grandpa comes along and shows him how to get noticed without being terrible.”

Gressley added that the book teaches important social concepts for children and also makes a nice bedtime story.

“So in the end everyone is happy,” she said. “A therapist has been using ‘Totally Terrible Tommy’ in her therapy class for younger kids. She said the kids love it.”

Gressley also has her Sophie Collins mystery series displayed in the show. The books are written for young adults and are similar to the popular Nancy Drew book series.

Gressley added her book series “Inescapable” has been picked up by Black Opal Publishing and will be out in April 2017.

Schenewark, 91, said her interest in painting originated in her teens with her uncle Paul Lauritz, a professional artist out of the state of California. Her uncle, who was from Norway, has work in the collections of the King of Norway and the late actor Vincent Price. Schenewark said she has collected seven of his paintings.

“He was very well-known,” she added. “So, I figured that he having that talent, it must run in the family. I just decided that I too was artistic.”

Like Schenewark, Lauritz was also a landscape painter.

“He did everything from desert to seascapes, he worked in oil,” she added. “He gave me my first paints and just told me to paint. I painted on cardboard and just anything I could put my hands on.”

Schenewark creates two to four paintings a month and has more than 300. She works in oil, and in pastel, but prefers oil, although she noted that “pastel is faster, and I can do it more quickly.”

She did say she enjoys oils because they are a “little deeper.”

Her work usually covers impressionistic landscapes and sometimes abstract paintings. In the coming year she plans to paint more abstract work and wants to have a local solo show.

Both Schenewark and Gressley’s work may be viewed during business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, in the foyer of the Sedalia Municipal Building at 200 S. Osage Ave.

Maren Schenewark, 91, of Cole Camp, holds her oil painting “Hidden Valley — New Mexico,” which will be part of the Sedalia Visual Art Association exhibit at the Municipal Building. Schenewark is showing oil and pastel paintings with artist and author Madge Gressley, who is displaying several of her books. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120316ArtShow-1.jpg Maren Schenewark, 91, of Cole Camp, holds her oil painting “Hidden Valley — New Mexico,” which will be part of the Sedalia Visual Art Association exhibit at the Municipal Building. Schenewark is showing oil and pastel paintings with artist and author Madge Gressley, who is displaying several of her books. Faith Bemiss | Democrat SVAA artist Madge Gressley, of Sedalia, began writing and illustrating books in 2013. Her book “Dexter’s Wonderful Day” received the 2016 Purple Dragonfly Book Award. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120316ArtShow-2.jpg SVAA artist Madge Gressley, of Sedalia, began writing and illustrating books in 2013. Her book “Dexter’s Wonderful Day” received the 2016 Purple Dragonfly Book Award. Faith Bemiss | Democrat This oil painting, titled “Daybreak,” is one of nine paintings Maren Schenewark has on exhibit at the Municipal Building this month. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120316ArtShow-3.jpg This oil painting, titled “Daybreak,” is one of nine paintings Maren Schenewark has on exhibit at the Municipal Building this month. Faith Bemiss | Democrat “Totally Terrible Tommy,” a book written and illustrated by Madge Gressley, received a five star review from Reader’s Favorite. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120316ArtShow-4.jpg “Totally Terrible Tommy,” a book written and illustrated by Madge Gressley, received a five star review from Reader’s Favorite. Faith Bemiss | Democrat

By Faith Bemiss [email protected]

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.

