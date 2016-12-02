LammTech “Winter Wish’ drive helping local children

Robert Lamm, president of LammTech in Sedalia, has partnered with the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre for the production of “A Christmas Carol” the last three years. This holiday season he wanted to expand the company’s donations by also bringing hope to area children.

“This is the first year we’ve done this particular charity,” Lamm said Friday from his office. “I’m in the (Sedalia) Lions Club and our charter has always been kids. There is a lot of need in this region.

“George Love, my general manager, has been a foster parent for a long time,” he added. “So, I’ve been watching all the challenges they have bringing kids in for short periods of time. So, I’m kind of like that person looking in.”

He noted that the holidays are the “roughest” for children in foster care or in less fortunate circumstances.

Lamm said he asked Courtney Hicks, the firm’s marketing coordinator, to look around for organizations that were the most helpful for children. Hicks found Great Circle, a statewide organization, which is “merged-in” with Butterfield Youth Services in Marshall.

“We’ve done some work with (Butterfield) and are very familiar with what they do for the community,” Lamm said. “So Courtney reached out.”

Hicks said she contacted Susan Reeves, Great Circle’s director of advancement, and explained what they wanted to do.

“They were ecstatic to have us join their Winter Wishes Campaign, which that money goes specifically to 24-hour services and foster care,” Hicks said. “They now have the Butterfield campus in Marshall, they have a campus in Columbia and I believe they have a campus down in St. James, but also have offices as far north as Kirksville and in Kansas City as well.”

“Our big interest is that we wanted to do something that would also support our local community,” Lamm added. “They seem to be kind of a filter for foster kids and children who maybe come out of less than ideal circumstances, and they are kind of in limbo before they are placed.”

LammTech began accepting donations for the Winter Wishes Holiday Drive Thursday night with an announcement on its Facebook page. Lamm said they will match donations up to $5,000.

“Susan Reeves, she actually works in Columbia,” Hicks said. “She has said that while the Winter Wishes campaign is across the state, our’s is marked for children in Columbia, Marshall, Sedalia and surrounding areas.”

“That was important for us, because even though they are a statewide organization, we would like to be able to give back to our community,” Lamm added. “That was our whole message.”

Those who wish to give to the Winter Wishes Holiday Drive may do so at www.lammtech.com/holiday. Information about the drive can be found on the website or LammTech’s Facebook page.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120316LammTech.jpg

By Faith Bemiss [email protected]

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.