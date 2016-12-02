UPDATE: Pedestrian injured in Sedalia vehicle accident

A Sedalia woman was injured after she was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon at the intersection of South Ohio Avenue and West Broadway Boulevard.

According to a Sedalia Police Department report, at 3:46 p.m. Florencia Agostina Aonzo, 18, of the 3400 block of Brooklyn Avenue, was completing a left turn from northbound Ohio to westbound Broadway when she struck a pedestrian, Nancy Corine Sims VanBuren, 54, of the 400 block of West Broadway Boulevard, who was walking north across the inside lane of Broadway, just west of the intersection.

Aonzo said VanBuren was walking outside the marked crosswalk, but VanBuren told officers she was walking northbound in the crosswalk along the west side of Ohio. She said she proceeded across the road after using the crosswalk button and the road signs indicated it was safe to cross. She had just crossed the median when she was struck on her right side by Aonzo’s vehicle.

A witness said she saw VanBuren running northbound across Broadway along the west edge of Ohio when Aonzo made a left turn, but that VanBuren was traveling west of the designated crosswalk.

VanBuren was taken by the Pettis County Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center with pain in her head, left shoulder, left upper arm and back.

Members of the Sedalia Fire Department stand by after a woman was loaded into a Pettis County Ambulance District ambulance to be taken to the hospital just before 4 p.m. Thursday. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120216PedestrianAccident-1.jpg Members of the Sedalia Fire Department stand by after a woman was loaded into a Pettis County Ambulance District ambulance to be taken to the hospital just before 4 p.m. Thursday. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Sedalia Police Department officers and a Pettis County Sheriff’s Office deputy stand near the vehicle that struck a pedestrian Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Ohio Avenue and West Broadway Boulevard. Deputies used their vehicles to help block traffic at the scene. Traffic was down to one lane for about 20 minutes on westbound Broadway during the incident. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120216PedestrianAccident2-1.jpg Sedalia Police Department officers and a Pettis County Sheriff’s Office deputy stand near the vehicle that struck a pedestrian Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Ohio Avenue and West Broadway Boulevard. Deputies used their vehicles to help block traffic at the scene. Traffic was down to one lane for about 20 minutes on westbound Broadway during the incident. Nicole Cooke | Democrat