Two arrested on meth distribution charges

Two people were arrested in Sedalia on several drug-related charges Thursday afternoon.

According to a Sedalia Police Department STING Unit news release, at 12:22 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of West Fourth Street in an attempt to locate a man who had three active Pettis County warrants. Once at the residence, officers were allowed inside and they located the man, who was taken into custody without incident.

Another man was located in the residence and it was discovered he also had active Pettis County and Sedalia warrants. He was also taken into custody without incident.

Officers were given consent by the resident to search the bedroom they were located in. Detectives with the Drug Enforcement Unit assisted and located methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and additional items that allegedly indicated methamphetamine distribution.

Christopher A. Vieth, 32, was arrested on charges of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and three active Pettis County warrants with a total bond of $15,500.

Joey D. Hays, 26, was arrested on charges of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), two active Pettis County warrants with a total bond of $270 and one active Sedalia warrant with a total bond of $50.

Both were taken to the Pettis County Jail and placed on 24-hour holds pending the filing of charges by the Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney.

Formal charges were not available at press time.

Joey D. Hays http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_hays.jpg Joey D. Hays Christopher A. Vieth http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_vieth.jpg Christopher A. Vieth