Sedalia gets its own Magic Tree

The Christmas light display at Inter-State Studio and Publishing Co. continues to grow each year, both in number of lights and visitors, and this year the new addition is Sedalia’s own Magic Tree.

Fulfillment and Bindery Manager George Bain III has been helping coordinate Inter-State’s outdoor Christmas light display for five years, taking over after the show’s first two years. Bain also has been putting on his own light display at his home for five years.

“We try to do every other year adding new things,” Bain said of the Inter-State display. “Two years ago we used a bunch of new songs. This year we added two more arches, so there’s eight arches for the music, and then we did the magic tree. I am a fanatic with Christmas lights, so my family has gone to Kansas City and looked at their magic tree and we’ve been to Columbia.”

Bain said the Sedalia Magic Tree has 22,000 lights. To put it in perspective, only 20,000 are used on the building, Bain added. It took Bain and his team three weeks to complete the tree, periodically stringing lights on days with nice weather.

The decorating process started Sept. 15 to take advantage of the warm weather. Inter-State rents equipment to help Bain and his five-man team — Roman Albin, Kevin Boatman, Mike Riffle, Paul Gammill and David Rodriguez — put up the lights in the 12 trees, plus the bushes in the islands. Lights are put on the building’s roof around the beginning of October, then in mid-October lights are put on the pillars in front of the building. A week before the display opens to the public, the arches and flag pole tree are completed.

Once visitors tune their car’s radio to 98.3 FM, they will hear an introduction, then three songs in a row with the lights coordinated to the music. Bain said each Friday three different songs will be featured to keep it new each week for visitors. Thirteen total songs are programmed, and once there have been four weeks of new songs, Bain said the display will feature all 13 songs until it is taken down in January.

For each three-minute song, Bain said he spent eight hours programming the lights. Twenty-four Light-O-Rama boxes are used to power the display with 16 plugs on each.

“So I’m telling that plug-in to blink or fade or whatever,” Bain explained.

He said listening to Christmas music over and over, especially in the summer months, can get a little tiring, as he listens to 10-second segments repeatedly to get the timing just right.

Despite listening to Christmas music for six months out of the year, Bain said he enjoys creating both the Inter-State and his personal Christmas displays, and that he does it for the community.

“I definitely enjoy it. There’s me and Roman, we also program songs to do our own houses. I do not have 44,000 lights on my house,” he added, laughing. “I enjoy peeking out the window and seeing a bus out there watching it. I do play some different songs, not just Christmas songs all the time. I’m playing the Bruno Mars ‘24 Karat (Magic)’ song, so it’s nice to see the kids get out of the car and dance in the road.

“Every day I come out here (to Inter-State) and make sure it turns on. To see my Facebook page, people waiting 45 minutes to take a picture with the (Magic Tree), it’s pretty crazy. It’s good for the community.”

The display started the day before Thanksgiving and will continue through Jan. 3. It is active from 5 to 11 p.m. and 5 to 7 a.m. each day. Visitors are encouraged to use #SedaliaMagicTree when posting photos to social media.

The Sedalia Magic Tree can be seen just before 6 p.m. Friday as part of Inter-State Studio and Publishing Co.’s Christmas light display. George Bain III, who coordinates the display each year, said the Magic Tree is the newest feature of the display and has 22,000 lights. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120316Interstate.jpg The Sedalia Magic Tree can be seen just before 6 p.m. Friday as part of Inter-State Studio and Publishing Co.’s Christmas light display. George Bain III, who coordinates the display each year, said the Magic Tree is the newest feature of the display and has 22,000 lights. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Lights can be seen at Inter-State Studio and Publishing Co. just before 6 p.m. Friday, blinking and changing along with music. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120316Interstate2.jpg Lights can be seen at Inter-State Studio and Publishing Co. just before 6 p.m. Friday, blinking and changing along with music. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Michael Edwards used a drone to take this photo of the entire Inter-State building and Christmas light display. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120316Interstate3.jpg Michael Edwards used a drone to take this photo of the entire Inter-State building and Christmas light display. Photo courtesy of Michael Edwards A couple takes a selfie Friday evening in front of the Sedalia Magic Tree. Visitors are encouraged to use #SedaliaMagicTree when posting their photos to social media. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120316Interstate-4.jpg A couple takes a selfie Friday evening in front of the Sedalia Magic Tree. Visitors are encouraged to use #SedaliaMagicTree when posting their photos to social media. Nicole Cooke | Democrat

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

