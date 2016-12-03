An area businessman, who wishes to remain anonymous, would like to help area families and people in need this holiday season with a cash donation of $100 for the first 100 people who send a letter expressing why they’re in need.

“At this time of year, people are hurting and they need help by giving behind the scenes,” the benefactor said.

The mysterious businessman said he had a calling for God to help those in need and that he thinks the holidays are a perfect time of year to help.

The benefactor is asking for those in need to send an an email to Democrat Editor Tim Epperson at [email protected] by Dec. 12, or drop them by the Democrat’s office at 700 S. Massachusetts Ave. in Sedalia.

The first 100 people to email or drop a letter by the Democrat’s office will be sent a check for $100 after the deadline. Those wishing to participate must include a name, address, phone number and a statement as to why they are in need so the payments can be delivered.

This donation applies to Pettis County residents only and will apply only to one person per family or household. Any questions can be directed to Epperson at the email address above.

