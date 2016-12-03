Portion of 20th Street to close Monday

The City of Sedalia’s contractor will close 20th Street from South Beacon Avenue to South Warren Avenue to through traffic to allow for work on the stormwater collection system in this area from 7 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday, weather permitting, according to a city news release.

Residents who access their driveways from 20th Street will have access to their driveways. Those who park along the curb on 20th Street between Beacon Avenue and South Warren will need to find alternate parking on side streets during this period as work will be occurring along the street curbline.

