Annual Sedalia Christmas Parade brings crowds, winners

Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Angie Thomas said the 2016 Christmas Parade results are as follows:
Cars, Restored/Original Vehicle:
First place, Patriot Guard Riders
Second place, 301 Street Cars
Third place, Dare Car
Cars, Restored/Originals:
First place, Paul Williams
Second place, Eric Hort
Third place, Park Denny
Cars, Modified:
First place, Mike McDermott
Second place, Keith Daleen
Third place, Floyd Hatfield
Church Floats:
First place, St. Paul’s Lutheran
Second place, Christ and Trinity Lutheran
Third place, Bethany Baptist Church (48)
Civic Floats:
First place, State Fair Community College Ag Club
Second place, Pettis County Democrats
Third place, Pettis County Johnson County Relay for Life
Youth:
First place, Making the Band
Second place, Cub Scout Packs 65 and 54
Third place, Pettis County 4-H Council
Horses:
First place, Broke & Busted Saddle Club
Second place, Lone Sycamore Ranch
Third place, State Fair Trails Backcountry/Trail’s End
A family rides in a 1939 Chevrolet Master 85, owned by Paul and Cyndi Williams, of Smithton, Saturday morning during the annual Christmas Parade hosted in downtown Sedalia. The car received a first place award in the restored/originals category. The parade is sponsored each year by the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce.
On Saturday, a woman waves from Christmas Parade entry No. 12, Sam Alexander for State Senate, as the parade makes its way north along South Ohio Avenue. This year there were 122 entries in the parade that took in floats, cars, marching bands, motorcycles, horses and much more.
A float made by members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, of Cole Camp, is created with approximately 30,000 paper flowers. The float placed first in the church float category at Saturday’s Sedalia Christmas Parade. Wanda Viebrock and Pat Barnes said the float, that took months to create, also won first place at the Cole Camp Fair in September.
Patriot Guard Riders carrying a U.S. Marine Corps Flag pull a tribute casket enclosed in glass in remembrance of fallen military men and women Saturday at the Sedalia Christmas Parade. The Patriot Guard Riders placed first in the Christmas Parade’s cars, restored/original vehicle category.
Excited about the holiday festivities, a little girl waves to motorcyclists as they drive down South Ohio Avenue on Saturday at the Sedalia Christmas Parade.
Toward the end of the annual Sedalia Christmas Parade on Saturday, Santa Claus waves from the top of a Sedalia Fire Department truck.
A family of “caroling” snowmen and women sit on top a float made by the Pettis County Democrats during Saturday morning’s annual Christmas Parade. The Pettis County Democrats received second place in the civic float category.