Accident injures three Saturday on Broadway

A member of the Sedalia Fire Department directs traffic around a three vehicle accident at 11:45 a.m. Saturday. The accident on West Broadway Boulevard, just west of South Barrett Avenue, caused injuries to three people. Sedalia Police Department Officer A.J. Silvey said two people were transported by the Pettis County Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center while a third, who sustained minor injuries, did not seek medical treatment.

SPD Officer A.J. Silvey said a Chevy HHR was stopped in the westbound lane of West Broadway Boulevard and a four-door Hyundai was stopped behind the Chevy. “The Ford F-150 tried to get stopped and couldn’t stop,” he added. “They hit the rear end of that one, which made it hit the rear end of the Chevy. It was a chain-reaction.”