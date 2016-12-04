Sedalia City Council to hear downtown Sedalia report

The Sedalia City Council is in for a short meeting tonight, focused on downtown Sedalia, public works projects and a possible retail relocation.

During the pre-council meeting, council will hear the Sedalia Downtown Development annual report.

Mayor Stephen Galliher will present service awards to IT Manager Monte Richardson for 30 years of service, Sedalia Police Department Officer John Cook for 20 years of service, SPD Police Officer Larry Parham for 15 years of service, Street Department Equipment Operator Thomas Hockaday for 10 years of service and SPD Telecommunication Officer Stefanie Gentes for five years of service.

During the meeting council will also:

• Review an ordinance vacating four existing utility easements and a pedestrian walkway easement to E.W. Thompson Inc. for property at 2500 W. Broadway Blvd. According to information in the meeting packet, this is for an anticipated retail relocation.

• Review an ordinance accepting a utility easement from E.W. Thompson Inc. for property at 2500 W. Broadway Blvd. This is in relation to the same anticipated retail relocation.

• Review Change Order No. 1. from Preferred Construction for $19,907.25 for the sidewalk project on Engineer Avenue from Broadway Boulevard to 16th Street. According to information in the meeting packet, this is for final quantity adjustments for the Fiscal Year 2017 contract sidewalk project. The information states there were overages due to a combination of bid quantity errors and having to extend tie-ins to existing sidewalks so ADA standards could be maintained.

The contract amount was $86,465 and this change order increases the amount to $106,372.25, above the $100,000 budgeted for the project. The information states the remaining cost is available from another budget line item.

The Sedalia City Council pre-meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the mayor’s conference room with the regular meeting immediately following at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Osage Ave. For more information, call 827-3000.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Sedalia-city-seal-1.jpg