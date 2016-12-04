State Fair Community College Craft Show draws record crowd

State Fair Community College Multipurpose Center Coordinator Dana Page said this year’s craft show was possibly the largest, bringing in approximately 2,000 people who were ready to shop.

The 13th annual show was hosted Saturday inside the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center featuring 121 vendors with 142 booths. Vendors took up both the upper mezzanine and the lower floor of the center.

“This is the best year we’ve had,” Page said. “Attendance-wise, we have been swamped since we opened the doors. At 10 o’clock this morning, you couldn’t even get down an aisle, and it’s been steady like this. This has been the best customer-wise, and people are buying.”

Page said she was uncertain why there was an increase in customers and purchases, and noted it could be due to milder weather bringing more people to shop and other factors.

“I think the economy is a little bit better right now,” she added. “People are just ready to get started Christmas shopping, and I just think it’s just been really good. The vendors are all saying they are selling.”

Vendors had a variety of wares for sale Saturday including pottery, art, jewelry, hand-crafted holiday signs, honey, candy, memory boards, furniture and doll clothes.

“The little Lewis girl (Faith Lewis) who makes the dog treats … she sold out today,” Page said. “She did well. We just have a good variety this year. People seem to be buying. We’ve got a couple clothing vendors that have done extremely well.”

The show had several new vendors, but also 10 to 15 seasoned vendors who have come to the event for the last 13 years.

When Page was asked if SFCC might consider making the annual craft show a two-day show, she said they may have a plan in motion.

“We did a survey a couple years ago and some (vendors) liked it and some didn’t,” she said. “We’ve talked about maybe doing a Friday night and Saturday (show). We’re going to entertain that idea.”

Reggie and Martha Fausett, of Walnut Shade, owners of Crafty Creations, were pleased with their sales Saturday. The couple have been attending the show for eight years.

“We’ve been busy,” Reggie said. “We’re selling a lot of stuff out.”

“It goes well every time we come here,” Martha added.

The Fausetts create handmade wooden seasonal signs.

Kelly Steele and Dianna Smith, with Shear M Pulse salon, of Sedalia, were selling snap-jewelry, candles, purses and snowmen. The women have been attending the event for two years.

“We are doing very well this year, better than last year,” Smith said. “Last year we had a small booth, this year we got a double booth.”

Professional potter Tresa Killion, of Houstonia, owner of Killion Pottery, said she has been a vendor at the show for 10 years. Her sales Saturday were going well.

“I’m selling mainly functional wear,” Killion said. “Pieces people can use.”

Killion noted she would be coming back for the 2017 show.

“I’ve already paid, actually,” she added. “I’m already signed up.”

Like Killion, other craft vendors were thinking and planning for the 2017 show.

“We are already reserving (booths) for next year,” Page said. “We usually fill half of our spots today for next year.”

By day’s end, Page was excited to find 99 vendors had signed up to come back for the 2017 event.

“And, I know of 12 more that will be back for sure that (I) didn’t get paperwork on,” she added.

Approximately 2,000 people attended the 13th annual State Fair Community College Craft Show on Saturday in the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center. SFCC MPC Coordinator Dana Page said, as far as she could remember, this was the busiest year for the show to date. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120516SFCCCraftShow-1.jpg Approximately 2,000 people attended the 13th annual State Fair Community College Craft Show on Saturday in the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center. SFCC MPC Coordinator Dana Page said, as far as she could remember, this was the busiest year for the show to date. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Tresa Killion, of Houstonia, a professional potter, said she was pleased with how sales were going for her at the SFCC Craft Show. Killion has been a vendor at the show for 10 years. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120516SFCCCraftShow-2.jpg Tresa Killion, of Houstonia, a professional potter, said she was pleased with how sales were going for her at the SFCC Craft Show. Killion has been a vendor at the show for 10 years. Faith Bemiss | Democrat A customer looks at wood-crafted snowmen at Reggie and Martha Fausett’s booth Saturday afternoon at the SFCC Craft Show. The Fausetts, of Walnut Shade, own Crafty Creations and have been coming to the show for eight years. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120516SFCCCraftShow-3.jpg A customer looks at wood-crafted snowmen at Reggie and Martha Fausett’s booth Saturday afternoon at the SFCC Craft Show. The Fausetts, of Walnut Shade, own Crafty Creations and have been coming to the show for eight years. Faith Bemiss | Democrat The Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center was busy with vendors and customers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The annual event took in the main floor and the upper mezzanine. It featured 121 vendors with 142 booths. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120516SFCCCraftShow-4.jpg The Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center was busy with vendors and customers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The annual event took in the main floor and the upper mezzanine. It featured 121 vendors with 142 booths. Faith Bemiss | Democrat

By Faith Bemiss [email protected]

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.