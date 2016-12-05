Edwards teen seriously injured in accident

An Edwards teen sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 7:40 a.m. Friday in Benton County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kaycee M. Abbett, 17, was driving east on state Route Ff at state Route DD when the vehicle traveled off the road. Abbett over-corrected and the vehicle returned to the road, but then traveled off the road and overturned multiple times.

Abbett, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by air ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-8.jpg