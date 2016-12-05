VIDEO: Sedalia Symphony presents Handel’s ‘Messiah’ on Sunday

The “Hallelujah” chorus is performed during the 2016 Sedalia Symphony presentation of Handel’s “Messiah” on Sunday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

The Sedalia Symphony Society presented the Christmas portion of Handel’s “Messiah” at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Sunday afternoon. Director for the annual free performance was Sandy Cordes. The presentation included singers from 20 area churches.

Brendan Hurley sings a solo, “The Trumpet Shall Sound,” in the Sedalia Symphony presentation of Handel’s “Messiah” on Sunday at Sacred Heart. The presentation included symphony ensemble pieces, selections from the choir plus several solo performances.

Robert Koffman plays during the Handel’s “Messiah” piece “The Trumpet Shall Sound” Sunday afternoon during the annual presentation hosted this year at Sacred Heart.

Members of the choir sing “Amen” as they near the end of Handel’s “Messiah,” performed Sunday at Sacred Heart. The performance ended with the well-known song the “Hallelujah” chorus. Director Sandy Cordes invited members of the audience, who had previously sang the chorus, to come forward and sing it with the choir.

Sedalia Symphony hosts Handel’s ‘Messiah’