Stover man arrested for DWI

A Stover man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle accident at 1:32 p.m. Thursday in Morgan County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kevin P. Kingsley, 59, was driving south on state Route 135, one mile north of Cup Tree Drive, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.

Kingsley, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Mid-Mo Ambulance District to Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach with minor injuries.

Kingsley was also arrested on a charge of careless and imprudent driving.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

