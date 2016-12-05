Two hurt in Benton County crash

Two men were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 8:32 p.m. Friday in Benton County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Micky G. Cornelison, 62, of Kansas City, was driving south on U.S. Highway 65 as Mark Hankins, 57, of Sedalia, was turning westbound onto state Route T. Hankins failed to yield and struck Cornelison’s vehicle.

Cornelison was taken by Warsaw-Lincoln Ambulance District to Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare in Clinton with moderate injuries. A passenger in Hankins’ vehicle, Justin W. Miller, 34, of Sedalia, was taken by Life Flight to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with moderate injuries.

Reports indicate Cornelison was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, but Miller was not. It is unknown if Hankins was wearing a seat belt.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

