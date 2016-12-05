Woman injured in Benton County wreck

A Warsaw woman sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 6:50 p.m. Saturday in Benton County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Gerry W. Ford, 45, of Lincoln, was driving west on Braden Avenue, east of Main Street, when he crossed the center drive and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Vicki A. Platt, 49, head-on.

Platt was taken by ambulance to Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare in Clinton for her injuries.

Reports indicate both Platt and ford were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

