Two injured in Morgan County crash

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 9:28 p.m. Friday in Morgan County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jacqueline M. Parrish, 18, of Osage Beach, was driving east on state Route J when she attempted to turn north onto state Route 5. Parrish pulled out in front of a southbound vehicle driven by Jessica L. Dollard, 22, of Gravois Mills, and struck Dollard’s vehicle.

Dollard was taken by Mid-Mo Ambulance District to St. Mary’s with minor injuries. A passenger in Parrish’s vehicle, Ethan E. Denman, 26, of Versailles, was taken by private vehicle to St. Mary’s.

Reports indicate both Parrish and Dollard were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, but Denman was not.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

