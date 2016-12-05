Downtown Sedalia continuing to attract business

The Sedalia City Council heard the Sedalia Downtown Development Inc. annual report during its meeting Monday night, learning about several new businesses and efforts to bring in more.

SDDI Administrator Meg Liston gave Monday’s presentation during the pre-council meeting. The organization partners with the City of Sedalia along with other local business- and tourism-oriented organizations to improve the downtown district for the Sedalia community.

During 2016, several new businesses joined downtown Sedalia, including Nostalgia Vintage Apparel, SERC Physical Therapy, Craft Beer Cellar, Ozark Coffee Co., Bridges of Missouri, Advantage Hiring Services, The Scarlet Lens Photography and Long Lasting Impressions. A few existing businesses also relocated to downtown Sedalia, such as Salon Vogue, Preferred Properties and Helping All People Pursue Independence (HAPPI).

“Things are working really well lately, I think we really turned a corner nationwide, statewide, all the economic indicators are moving upward,” Liston said. “So we’re really positive in the aspect for getting more retail in our downtown and our community as a whole.”

SDDI has been working to promote vacant or underutilized buildings in the downtown district to hopefully attract more businesses to the area. Liston said there is an estimated $2 million worth of real estate in downtown Sedalia that is either vacant or underutilized at this time.

The 2017 goal for SDDI is basically the same as 2016, Liston said: “Use our charitable status and TIF funds to aggressively promote economic development of vacant structures and lots, attracting new business growth for the Sedalia community.”

SDDI sponsors or co-sponsors events like the downtown Chocolate Crawl in February, the Thanksgiving lighting and fireworks display, downtown trick-or-treating — which Liston said had roughly 4,000 children participate this year — and the recently implemented Third Thursdays event. Liston noted that it seems SDDI is continuing to be successful in attracting people downtown for those events.

Liston said Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded Sedalia a preliminary award $30,500 planning and outreach grant for staging assistance for a statewide preservation conference in May 2018, bringing more than 200 historic preservation professionals to Sedalia.

Liston also provided some economic data for 2016: downtown Sedalia has seen $725,000 in real estate transfers, completed $3.73 million in improvements and $200,000 in public infrastructure improvements.

While SDDI is not directly responsible for the Trust Building project — it is handled by the Friends of the Sedalia Trust — Liston provided a quick update.

“We’re pretty much getting to the close of the stabilization project,” Liston said. “We have a couple of small budget items left, and they’re in the repair nature, and then one clean-out, we think in January, and our board, the Friends of the Sedalia Trust, will be ready to start putting that out for marketing to a possible developer.”

During the meeting council also:

• Approved an ordinance vacating four existing utility easements and a pedestrian walkway easement to E.W. Thompson Inc. for property at 2500 W. Broadway Blvd.

• Approved an ordinance accepting a utility easement from E.W. Thompson Inc. for property at 2500 W. Broadway Blvd.

• Approved Change Order No. 1. from Preferred Construction for $19,907.25 for the sidewalk project on Engineer Avenue from Broadway Boulevard to 16th Street.

Ward 1 Councilwoman Jo Lynn Turley was absent.

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

