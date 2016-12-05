Sedalia 200 orchestras perform winter concerts

Violin player Alena Weng performs “Gift of Christmas” with the Smith-Cotton Junior High sixth grade orchestra as part of the Winter Orchestra Concert on Thursday night in the Heckart Performing Arts Center. The sixth graders also performed “Holiday Festival.”
Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200
Orchestra teacher Michael Moellman pauses between songs to address the audience during Thursday night’s performances. Moellman expressed gratitude for the increased number of students learning to play stringed instruments.
Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200
Smith-Cotton High freshman cellist Valerie Breshears plays “The Christmas Song” during Thursday night’s concert.
Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200
Senior Hannah Wagenknecht, left, and sophomore Miriam Allen play “The Christmas Song” during Thursday night’s concert.
Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200
Smith-Cotton High Assistant Principal Robin Wyatte reads “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” to conclude Thursday night’s Winter Orchestra Concert.
Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200
Violin player Alena Weng performs “Gift of Christmas” with the Smith-Cotton Junior High sixth grade orchestra as part of the Winter Orchestra Concert on Thursday night in the Heckart Performing Arts Center. The sixth graders also performed “Holiday Festival.”
Orchestra teacher Michael Moellman pauses between songs to address the audience during Thursday night’s performances. Moellman expressed gratitude for the increased number of students learning to play stringed instruments.
Smith-Cotton High freshman cellist Valerie Breshears plays “The Christmas Song” during Thursday night’s concert.
Senior Hannah Wagenknecht, left, and sophomore Miriam Allen play “The Christmas Song” during Thursday night’s concert.
Smith-Cotton High Assistant Principal Robin Wyatte reads “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” to conclude Thursday night’s Winter Orchestra Concert.
Violin player Alena Weng performs “Gift of Christmas” with the Smith-Cotton Junior High sixth grade orchestra as part of the Winter Orchestra Concert on Thursday night in the Heckart Performing Arts Center. The sixth graders also performed “Holiday Festival.”
http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_WinterOrchestra1.jpgViolin player Alena Weng performs “Gift of Christmas” with the Smith-Cotton Junior High sixth grade orchestra as part of the Winter Orchestra Concert on Thursday night in the Heckart Performing Arts Center. The sixth graders also performed “Holiday Festival.” Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200
Orchestra teacher Michael Moellman pauses between songs to address the audience during Thursday night’s performances. Moellman expressed gratitude for the increased number of students learning to play stringed instruments.
http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_WinterOrchestra4a.jpgOrchestra teacher Michael Moellman pauses between songs to address the audience during Thursday night’s performances. Moellman expressed gratitude for the increased number of students learning to play stringed instruments. Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200
Smith-Cotton High freshman cellist Valerie Breshears plays “The Christmas Song” during Thursday night’s concert.
http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_WinterOrchestra7.jpgSmith-Cotton High freshman cellist Valerie Breshears plays “The Christmas Song” during Thursday night’s concert. Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200
Senior Hannah Wagenknecht, left, and sophomore Miriam Allen play “The Christmas Song” during Thursday night’s concert.
http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_WinterOrchestra9.jpgSenior Hannah Wagenknecht, left, and sophomore Miriam Allen play “The Christmas Song” during Thursday night’s concert. Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200
Smith-Cotton High Assistant Principal Robin Wyatte reads “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” to conclude Thursday night’s Winter Orchestra Concert.
http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_WinterOrchestra12a.jpgSmith-Cotton High Assistant Principal Robin Wyatte reads “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” to conclude Thursday night’s Winter Orchestra Concert. Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200