Holden woman injured in Johnson County wreck

A Holden woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 8:40 a.m. Monday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Terri L. Cooper, 24, was driving west on state Route 2 near SW 1521 Road when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, skidded to the left of the road, struck a fence and overturned.

Cooper, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Lee’s Summit Medical Center with minor injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-13.jpg