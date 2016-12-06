Snow possible Wednesday in Sedalia

Sedalia may see its first snow of the season Wednesday, and although the predicted amount is pretty small, it could still be enough to create slick driving conditions.

Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Director Dave Clippert reports the Sedalia area will receive less than an inch of snow, if nay.

“Now then that may be enough to make for slick driving conditions on the way home from work Wednesday evening,” Clippert said via email. “Generally the first slick day sees quite a few cars in the ditches, so drive safely, slow down and take your time.”

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_6-Dec-16.jpg Graphic courtesy of Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Agency