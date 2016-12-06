Road closure on 20th Street extended

Possible inclement weather has extended the road closure on 20th Street.

According to a City of Sedalia news release, the City’s contractor closed 20th Street from South Beacon Avenue to South Warren Avenue to through traffic beginning Monday to allow for work on the stormwater collection system. Due to site and potential weather conditions, the road closure will extend through 5 p.m. Thursday to allow for completion of the project.

Residents who access their driveways from 20th Street will have access to their driveways. Those who park along the curb on 20th Street between Beacon Avenue and South Warren Avenue will need to find alternate parking on side streets during this period as work will be occurring along the street curbline.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_road-closed-sign-1.jpg