Cases resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court

The following is a sampling of cases that were resolved Dec. 5 in the Pettis County Circuit Court Law Day, according to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer.

Juan Pascual-Blas, 30, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two years in the Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to driving while revoked.

Ronald W. Duncan, 36, of Sedalia, pleaded guilty on three counts of second degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest for a felony. The defendant was sentenced to four years on each of the six counts.

Robert E. Crum Jr., 48, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five years in the Department of Corrections after entering a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Jacob D. Dykes, 39, of Milan, Missouri, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance as a persistent offender. The defendant was sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections. This sentence was ordered pursuant to Section 559.115 RSMo., with preferential placement into the Institutional Treatment Center.

Peter J. Clawson, 47, of Sedalia, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest for a felony, second degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.The defendant was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections for drug possession and two years on the remaining counts.

Charles L. Bedford, 25, of Belton, was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections after confessing to the violation of his felony probation.

