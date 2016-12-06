Family-owned Wassam Farm and Fence is expanding

Opening a farm and fence store for Terry and Jacinda Wassam was actually due to a need for finding material all in one location.

The couple opened Wassam Farm and Fence LLC, on Pony Path Road, a little more than a year ago and are already planning to expand next year.

“Terry is a fence builder and to get the supplies to build a fence, he would have to get a little bit here, and a little bit here,” Jacinda said Tuesday. “It would take a whole day driving around to different places to get the supplies he would need.”

“I would have to travel to multiple places,” Terry added. “Some places you would get posts, some places you’d get wire and the pipe posts everyone uses for the corners. So, I decided to bring that all to a central location and try it and see if it worked.”

He noted that he visited with other fence builders to see if they were interested in buying supplies. Once they found others needed the service also they began the business in their garage.

“We built up from there,” Terry said. “Slowly adding more farm supplies.”

In December 2015 they began selling a variety of feed from Kent Feeds. This was beneficial to their business and provided a needed commodity to local farmers.

“That’s been pretty big,” Jacinda added. “We were turning a lot of customers away, we had potential customers coming in looking for feed and all we had was fence supplies.”

Bringing in feed also helped the couple to branch out into even more farm-related items.

“We had farmers coming in saying ‘I broke this bolt on my tractor …,’” she said. “So we added hardware.”

The Wassams said as people came in asking for specific items they began to add more to their store.

“We built the building, and our fencing supplies took up one little aisle,” Jacinda added smiling. “We had this big, empty store. So we just kept adding.”

The building has 2,500-square-feet, and the couple plans to add another 1,000 feet next year.

“We’re needing to build on now, because the demand is becoming greater,” she said. “So we are hoping to expand here pretty soon. It started out with just him and I and we’ve been able to hire one full-time and one part-time. So, potentially we’ll be able to hire some more (people) as we add on.”

Besides having fencing supplies, the store now offers feed for almost any animal including bird seed. They carry animal health supplies, small tools, gloves, boots, small tools and homemade soaps and lotions. They also offer equine items and have an extensive supply of poultry supplies.

“My background is poultry,” Terry said. “I was in the poultry business for a number of years. We carry poultry water sanitizing chemicals and some poultry supplies. That has become a pretty big part of our business.”

The Wassams also have a large electric fence supply.

“We probably have more electric fence supplies than anyone in Pettis County,” Terry noted.

He added that he works with the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRSC) and often speaks about intensive grazing to farmers to help ensure the ground isn’t over-grazed.

He said rotation grazing is the “wave of the future.”

“As we are losing so much ground to modern sprawl, which is a wild amount, we have to do something to produce more meat with less resources,” Terry added. “One way we’ve found to do it is through intensive grazing.”

Rotational grazing uses electrical fences versus conventional fencing, because it is easily moved, easy to install and upkeep is minimal.

Terry also manufactures conventional fencing panels in a workshop on the property.

“We have a welding shop and manufacture panels and gates,” Jacinda added. “Pretty much any custom (item). People come in all the time with an idea in their head, and if they can get it on paper, he can build it.”

Terry, who runs a commercial beef cattle operation, often designs custom corrals for locals.

“We work closely with a number of fence builders in the area,” he said. “We definitely don’t have all our eggs in one basket, we’re getting diversified.”

Jacinda noted that what they enjoy about running the shop is their relationships with the customers.

“It’s just really important to us to build a relationship with our customers and get to know them,” she added. “We greet them when they come in the door and make them feel welcome. If we don’t have what they want, we try and help them find it.”

Wassam Farm and Fence LLC, 29234 Pony Path Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. For more information, call Terry or Jacinda Wassam at 829-0210.

Jacinda and Terry Wassam, owners of Wassam Farm and Fence LLC, stand in their shop Tuesday morning on Pony Path Road. The couple opened the shop a little more than a year ago after seeing the need for a consolidation of fencing materials in the local area. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120716WassamFarm-1.jpg Jacinda and Terry Wassam, owners of Wassam Farm and Fence LLC, stand in their shop Tuesday morning on Pony Path Road. The couple opened the shop a little more than a year ago after seeing the need for a consolidation of fencing materials in the local area. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Terry Wassam talks about electric fencing supplies Tuesday morning at his business, Wassam Farm and Fence LLC, located east of Sedalia. The shop has 2,500-square-feet of floor space and features fencing, feed, animal health supplies and farm hardware. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120716WassamFarm-2.jpg Terry Wassam talks about electric fencing supplies Tuesday morning at his business, Wassam Farm and Fence LLC, located east of Sedalia. The shop has 2,500-square-feet of floor space and features fencing, feed, animal health supplies and farm hardware. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Wassam Farm and Fence also carries handmade goat soaps and lotions created by Jacinda Wassam’s sister, Dawn Twenter, of Clifton City. “We can help you build your fence and take care of your hands afterward,” Terry Wassam said. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120716WassamFarm-3.jpg Wassam Farm and Fence also carries handmade goat soaps and lotions created by Jacinda Wassam’s sister, Dawn Twenter, of Clifton City. “We can help you build your fence and take care of your hands afterward,” Terry Wassam said. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Wassam Farm and Fence carries a wide variety of poultry feed and supplies. Owners Jacinda and Terry Wassam plan to add another 1,000 feet to the shop next year. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120716WassamFarm-4.jpg Wassam Farm and Fence carries a wide variety of poultry feed and supplies. Owners Jacinda and Terry Wassam plan to add another 1,000 feet to the shop next year. Faith Bemiss | Democrat

By Faith Bemiss

