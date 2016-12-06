Sedalia citizens encouraged to enter holiday light contest

Mayor Stephen Galliher is asking Sedalia citizens to help him in spreading some Christmas spirit throughout the city.

The city’s 36th annual outdoor Christmas Light Contest is underway, but so far Galliher’s office has only received five entries as of Tuesday evening. With less than a week until the entry deadline, Galliher said he’s hoping to get 25 or 30 applications.

“We have good community spirit in Sedalia. It’s year 36 of this and I’d like to see it better every year,” Galliher said. “It gets people in the swing of the holidays, people like to drive around and see the lights. It’s a good thing for the community to get involved and I don’t want to see it go away – five seems to be a low number.”

Entry numbers have been up and down the last few years, but five is the lowest the city has ever had, Galliher said. He added that if citizens don’t keep the tradition going strong, the city may have to end the contest in the near future.

“I’ve been around and seen some pretty good (decorated homes), they just need to call the office, pick up an application and fill it out before noon Monday and we’ll judge them on Tuesday,” Galliher said.

Each home will be judged in four categories: lighting, eye appeal, originality, and overall appeal. Prizes will be awarded to the first ($100), second ($50), and third ($25) place winners.

Part of the contest rules include keeping the complete display in place throughout the holiday season for the community to enjoy.

“I know we have good Christmas spirit – all the people at the (Christmas) parade Saturday was a good turnout,” Galliher said. “… I just feel the city always comes together and I’d like to see them come together a little more on the Christmas lights, give the ones who have signed up a little more competition. And I want to see people get out and ride and look at all the good Christmas lights we do have.”

Sedalia citizens have until noon Monday to enter the contest. Judging will take place after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with Galliher and Xi Beta Upsilon, chapter of Beta Sigma Phi.

The contest is confined to the city limits. City employees are not eligible to participate. Participants who have not won a prize in the last three years (2013, 2014 and 2015) can enter by submitting an application to the Mayor’s Office, 200 S. Osage Ave., Sedalia, Mo. 65301, or emailing the completed application to [email protected] Applications are available online at www.cityofsedalia.com or at the Mayor’s Office.

For more information, call 660-827-3000 ext. 1104.

