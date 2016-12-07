SPD seeking public’s help in identifying suspect

The Sedalia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a subject wanted in connection with a retail theft that occurred in Sedalia.

SPD posted photos of the subject and the vehicle used to flee the area — a white Nissan Altima — on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday evening, along with another set of photos from a different case needing identification, but that suspect was identified Wednesday morning.

The still unidentified subject is involved in a case that is a few months old, according to SPD, but the detective just recently received permission from the business to post the photos publicly.

Anyone with information about this subject is encouraged to contact Detective Andrew Bruce at 660-827-7823 ext. 1217.

The Sedalia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying this subject, who is wanted in connection with a retail theft that occurred in Sedalia a few months ago. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_SPDsuspect.jpg The Sedalia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying this subject, who is wanted in connection with a retail theft that occurred in Sedalia a few months ago. Photo courtesy of Sedalia Police Department The Sedalia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying this subject, who is wanted in connection with a retail theft that occurred in Sedalia a few months ago. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_SPDsuspect2.jpg The Sedalia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying this subject, who is wanted in connection with a retail theft that occurred in Sedalia a few months ago. Photo courtesy of Sedalia Police Department The unidentified subject fled the area in this white Nissan Altima. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_SPDsuspect3.jpg The unidentified subject fled the area in this white Nissan Altima. Photo courtesy of Sedalia Police Department