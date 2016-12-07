Crash Reports

Man hurt in semi-truck crash

A Saicier, Mississippi, man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 7:26 a.m. Tuesday in Benton County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Paul M. Tovsland, 70, was driving south on U.S. Highway 65, three-tenths of a mile south of state Route T, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and a guardrail, then overturned.

Tovsland, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Bothwell Regional Health Center with minor injuries.

Teen injured in Henry County

A Chilhowee teenager sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in Henry County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Alex L. Austin, 17, was driving east on state Route M, a half mile east of state Route N, when his vehicle crested a hill and he lost control of the vehicle. It then traveled off the left side of the road, overturned and struck a fence.

Austin, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare in Clinton for his injuries.

Gladstone man seriously injured

A Gladstone man sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Saline County.

Jean G. Doralus Jr., 30, was driving west on Interstate 70 at the 68.2 mile marker when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, crossed County Road 126 and became airborne. The vehicle then struck a ditch and began to overturn, crossing Coral Avenue.

Doralus, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by air ambulance to Research Medical Center in Kansas City for his injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

