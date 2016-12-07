Dance studio, spa featured at 1 Million Cups

Attendees at Wednesday morning’s 1 Million Cups program learned about a dance conservatory and a day spa, both founded and owned by female Sedalia natives.

Anna Crumley Nelson founded Studio A Dance Conservatory about six and a half years ago after she felt “called” to return to Sedalia. Her studio teaches dance to students ages 2 to 18, with two performances each year — “The Tale of the Nutcracker,” which will be performed Dec. 17 and 18, and a spring show. Crumley Nelson studied dance at Stephens College in Columbia and she has turned her passion for dance into a passion for teaching dance.

The business has grown over the last six years, contributing to Crumley Nelson’s need for more instructors. However, when asked by an audience member if she plans to expand to other cities in the future, she said it’s a possibility but she’s more focused on “quality over quantity.”

“I know a lot of studios and a lot of my friends I graduated college with have 600-plus students and they don’t know the name of more than 100 of them and that’s something I do not want. I want to know, be hands-on,” Crumley Nelson said. “… To me it’s about quality and I think that shows through my work. … I would first like to grow here.”

She also noted that her primary purpose is to teach dance, but Studio A also helps to instill a sense of self-confidence and self-esteem in its students that lasts beyond their time in school and at the studio, using her motto of “Healthy minds, healthy bodies.”

To help with her growing classes, Crumley Nelson is also looking for a new location. Her dancers practice at a studio on West 16th Street, but she said she hopes to find a larger facility to allow for multiple classrooms and just simply more space.

While growing pains can be a good problem to have, there is one issue Crumley Nelson is still trying to overcome — getting Sedalians to embrace the arts.

“I think today’s times we lack a lot of culture and arts and trying to go even to support State Fair Community College with their theater program, there’s not very many people that go to support that, the Daum Museum, how many people do you see walking through that?” Crumley Nelson said. “I think that this town, there’s a certain clientele. We support sporting events, I see the football stadium is packed each Friday night. Why aren’t parents, why aren’t we instilling the values of culture?”

Crumley Nelson said she’s tried to “break into” local schools to provide instruction or performances, but has had difficulty due to full schedules. She said she’s also considered providing live streams of performances at a discounted cost to allow people to watch at home, but that there’s “nothing like sitting in a live theater.”

“That’s been a big question for me, how can I get this community, just in general, not even Studio A, to support the arts?” she continued. “I think if we had a group we could get an arts council together on how we can change this movement.”

Pam Vaught opened Bodyworks Day Spa in downtown Sedalia about 20 years ago. Since then, it moved locations a few times before landing in the Thompson Hills Shopping Center 10 years ago. The spa offers a variety of services, such as massage therapy, natural nail services, facials, Xtreme Lash Extensions, body treatments and special occasion makeup, plus a boutique with many different products. Vaught said Bodyworks was the first in the region to offer raindrop therapy in the late 1990s.

Vaught pointed out that massage is different from massage therapy.

“We only employ licensed massage therapists who have at least 500 hours of training and are licensed by the state of Missouri,” Vaught explained. “Other places, it’s become very popular the last few years to offer massage therapy, but it’s not actually massage therapy, it’s relaxation massage. … What we do at Bodyworks is we do therapeutic massage, we do medical massage, we do massage that’s designed to be results-driven and not just a relaxation service, although you can get that as well.”

Over the years Vaught said she has used a variety of outreach methods, such as print and radio advertising, local access television infomercials, brochures, a website and the newest method, social media. Bodyworks utilizes Facebook, but Vaught said she is looking to expand how Bodyworks reaches clients and potential clients.

1 Million Cups, which is open to the public, is hosted at 9 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month in the Thompson Conference Center at State Fair Community College. For more information, visit www.1millioncups.com/sedalia.

Anna Crumley Nelson, owner and founder of Studio A Dance Conservatory in Sedalia, answers audience questions during Wednesday morning’s 1 Million Cups program at State Fair Community College. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120816-1MillionCups.jpg Anna Crumley Nelson, owner and founder of Studio A Dance Conservatory in Sedalia, answers audience questions during Wednesday morning’s 1 Million Cups program at State Fair Community College. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Pam Vaught, owner and founder of Bodyworks Day Spa in Sedalia, listens as an audience member asks her a question after her 1 Million Cups presentation Wednesday morning at State Fair Community College. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120816-1MillionCups2.jpg Pam Vaught, owner and founder of Bodyworks Day Spa in Sedalia, listens as an audience member asks her a question after her 1 Million Cups presentation Wednesday morning at State Fair Community College. Nicole Cooke | Democrat

