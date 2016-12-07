Buddy the Elf brings cheer to Smith-Cotton Junior High

Christmas started a little early for students in the Smith-Cotton Junior High School theater program as they prepared this semester for “Elf the Musical Jr.”

Rehearsals for the production began in mid-September with the almost 40-member cast to prepare for this weekend’s performances.

The show includes most of the beloved and highly-quoted lines from the movie “Elf” starring Will Ferrell, with musical numbers thrown in. Several songs are just where a viewer would expect them, such as when Buddy reminds his new friend Jovie that “the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”

The Smith-Cotton Junior High production of “Elf the Musical Jr.” will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the SCJH auditorium, 312 E. Broadway Blvd. Tickets are available at the door and are $5 for adults, $3 for students, and free for children 5 and under.

Buddy the Elf, portrayed by Orion Sanchez, sadly tells Charlie, portrayed by Brady Rowland, that he didn’t make quota for his Etch-a-Sketches during one of the first scenes in the Smith-Cotton Junior High production of “Elf the Musical Jr.” during a rehearsal Wednesday night. The show will be performed Friday and Saturday night at SCJH. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120816ElfJr-1.jpg Buddy the Elf, portrayed by Orion Sanchez, sadly tells Charlie, portrayed by Brady Rowland, that he didn’t make quota for his Etch-a-Sketches during one of the first scenes in the Smith-Cotton Junior High production of “Elf the Musical Jr.” during a rehearsal Wednesday night. The show will be performed Friday and Saturday night at SCJH. Nicole Cooke | Democrat A row of Macy’s workers dressed like Santa’s helpers form a kick line as Buddy the Elf gets everyone excited for Christmas during a rehearsal of “Elf the Musical Jr.” Wednesday night at Smith-Cotton Junior High. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120816ElfJr2-1.jpg A row of Macy’s workers dressed like Santa’s helpers form a kick line as Buddy the Elf gets everyone excited for Christmas during a rehearsal of “Elf the Musical Jr.” Wednesday night at Smith-Cotton Junior High. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Jovie, portrayed by Teagan Berger, finally starts singing after some encouragement from Buddy, portrayed by Orion Sanchez, during their date. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120816ElfJr-3-1.jpg Jovie, portrayed by Teagan Berger, finally starts singing after some encouragement from Buddy, portrayed by Orion Sanchez, during their date. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Walter Hobbs, Buddy’s real dad, portrayed by Colton Motsinger, starts to call for security after Buddy finds his dad at his office in the Empire State Building once he made it to New York City from the North Pole. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120816ElfJr4-1.jpg Walter Hobbs, Buddy’s real dad, portrayed by Colton Motsinger, starts to call for security after Buddy finds his dad at his office in the Empire State Building once he made it to New York City from the North Pole. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Michael Hobbs, portrayed by Jordan Beard, and his mom, Emily Hobbs, portrayed by Elizabeth Beard, sing about what they would write in a letter to Santa. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120816ElfJr5-1.jpg Michael Hobbs, portrayed by Jordan Beard, and his mom, Emily Hobbs, portrayed by Elizabeth Beard, sing about what they would write in a letter to Santa. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Buddy tries to convince a stubborn Jovie, portrayed by Teagan Berger, to get food with him after they first meet at Macy’s, where Jovie works. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120816ElfJr6-1.jpg Buddy tries to convince a stubborn Jovie, portrayed by Teagan Berger, to get food with him after they first meet at Macy’s, where Jovie works. Nicole Cooke | Democrat

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

