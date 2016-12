A Warrensburg man was killed in a single-vehicle accident at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday in Jackson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Charles D. Roderick, 47, was driving east on U.S. Highway 50, two-tenths of a mile east of Smart Road in Lee’s Summit, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, ejecting Roderick.

Roderick, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at 2:26 p.m. by Medical Examiner Adam Wilcoxen.

