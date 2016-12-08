Crash Reports

Warrensburg man killed in crash

A Warrensburg man was killed in a single-vehicle accident at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday in Jackson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Charles D. Roderick, 47, was driving east on U.S. Highway 50, two-tenths of a mile east of Smart Road in Lee’s Summit, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, ejecting Roderick.

Roderick, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at 2:26 p.m. by Medical Examiner Adam Wilcoxen.

Woman hurt in Morgan accident

A Versailles woman sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 2:54 p.m. Wednesday in Morgan County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, William B. Kirkham, 63, of Versailles, was driving north on state Route D, fourth-tenths of a mile north of Sims Road, when he slowed for traffic and was struck in the side by another northbound vehicle driven by Heather L. Spurgeon, 32.

Spurgeon was taken by ambulance to Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City for her injuries.

Reports indicate Spurgeon was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, but it is unknown if Kirkham was wearing one.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

