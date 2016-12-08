Studio A Dance Conservatory readies for ‘Nutcracker’ ballet

Reese Twenter Morris, the Snow Queen in Studio A Dance Conservatory’s “The Tale of the Nutcracker,” practices with students Wednesday evening for the annual production slated for Dec. 17 and 18 at the Heckart Performing Arts Center. Anna Crumley Nelson, owner and founder of Studio A, said there are 60 students, ages 3 to 18, in the performance this year.

Anna Parent, as Clara, is on pointe between other dancers portraying the Dolls during dance practice Wednesday evening at Studio A. The dancers have been practicing since August for their fifth annual performance of “The Tale of the Nutcracker” to be presented later this month.

From left, Allie Ferguson, Gabbie Sproles and Chloe Buckley leap into the air with other dancers during a practice session for “The Tale of the Nutcracker” Wednesday night at Studio A Dance Conservatory. Tickets for the performance may be purchased online at www.sadanceconservatory.com.

Several Studio A dancers point their toes as they practice dance moves Wednesday for the ballet “The Tale of the Nutcracker.” “We hope to inspire the community,” studio owner Anna Crumley Nelson said. She added that the ballet is a holiday tradition and she plans to continue presenting it as long as possible.