Tommy’s Crew and others create motorcycle hearse

GREEN RIDGE — A desire to help others during a time of grief inspired motorcyclists Thomas and Carolyn White, members of the Patriot Guard, to create a memorial hearse befitting those who love to bike.

“Over the years we have lost many whether it be a friend, family, a veteran or fellow rider,” Carolyn White said by email. “One of the things that bothers Tommy the most is when someone with the same passion of motorcycles passes, and you follow them to their final resting place on your motorcycle and they are in a car. Everyone deserves to have the best final ride possible.”

Through the loss of a friend recently, Thomas decided to make his dream or vision a reality. He and his group, Tommy’s Crew, built the first hearse in time for the funeral in October. Afterward he decided to make changes so it could be used by others.

“There’s no way it could have been accomplished without true dedication of the others in Tommy’s Crew and in the community,” Carolyn added.

Not only did Thomas have a desire to build the hearse, but when he started on the second revised one, he received help from more than 50 members of Tommy’s Crew and from people in the community who stepped up to donate items.

The couple recently rode their Harley-Davidson Softail, fitted with a trike kit, and pulled the glass and wood hearse in the Sedalia Christmas Parade. The entry received first place in the restored/original vehicle category.

“A lot of people think it was done just for the parade,” Carolyn said at the couple’s home Tuesday. “That’s not it. It’s one guy’s image of what he wanted to do and everybody pulled together to make it happen.”

When they decided to create the new hearse they wanted a casket covered with the American Flag to be inside. Brad Rea, owner of Rea’s Funeral Chapel, learned about the project and he donated a casket.

“Brad’s been amazing,” she noted. “I asked Brad if I could borrow one for the parade and he said ‘come in and see what I’ve got.’ I went in and he said ‘here you can have it, I don’t need it.’”

Don Weaver, owner of Don’s Truck Towing and Truck Wash Inc., donated the hearse rollers for the casket.

Don and Rini Goodman, of Auto Glass Express, donated the large glass windows, and Chris Bransetter placed the decals on the window panes. Charlie Braden, of Braden Signs, donated an American flag decal for the hearse’s roof.

The outside of the hearse is wood-lined. Approximately 40 people worked with Thomas on the wood components of the hearse. Roy Hampton, of Lincoln, created the lettering “Til We Ride Again” for the top of the wood panels, and Shawn Merrill, of Green Ridge, volunteered time upholstering the inside.

“Then we had Marty Petree, at Key Hydraulics, he donated the axle, brakes and the wheels for the trailer,” Carolyn said.

Terry Crystal, of Sedalia, stepped forward and donated the needed tires for the project and Tim Nevils, also of Sedalia, donated the trailer for hearse.

The crew began building the hearse in the White’s garage at the end of October and set a goal to have it completed for Saturday’s Christmas Parade.

“We did,” Carolyn said. “But it was hours, upon hours, overnight. We easily had 30 people in here (last) Friday night working on it.”

Carolyn said she didn’t go to bed until 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning and many of the others weren’t done working on the hearse until 6 a.m. The parade began at 10 a.m.

As they pulled the hearse along the highway to Sedalia many people were taking double-takes as it rode by.

“We noticed after the parade there were actually a lot of people who pulled over and stopped (out of respect),” Carolyn added.

The Whites said the hearse is available for anyone. They plan to make cards to pass out to funeral homes and create a “Til We Ride Again” Facebook page.

“A lot of the feedback that we’ve got, is that it was made just for the Patriot Guard or just for the parade, and that is so not the case,” Carolyn said. “It was made by a group of dedicated men, women, and even kids. It was complete family-oriented, a group of no less than 50 people who pulled together, it was something they all wanted to do. Everybody had a hand in doing something.

“Our main thing is just making people aware that one, it’s available, and two it was a group of dedicated guys who actually did this,” she added. “It wasn’t anything that was done overnight.”

For information about Til We Ride Again call Thomas and Carolyn White at 221-2515.

Thomas and Carolyn White, of Green Ridge, and Izeck McCown, 4, ride a Harley-Davidson Softail and pull a glass-and-wood hearse during the Sedalia Christmas Parade on Dec. 3. The Whites are members of the Patriot Guard and entered the parade as Patriot Guard/Tommy’s Crew. Members of Tommy’s Crew worked several weeks to create the hearse while several people in the community also donated to its creation. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120816PatriotGuard-1.jpg Thomas and Carolyn White, of Green Ridge, and Izeck McCown, 4, ride a Harley-Davidson Softail and pull a glass-and-wood hearse during the Sedalia Christmas Parade on Dec. 3. The Whites are members of the Patriot Guard and entered the parade as Patriot Guard/Tommy’s Crew. Members of Tommy’s Crew worked several weeks to create the hearse while several people in the community also donated to its creation. Faith Bemiss | Democrat The hearse, created by members of Tommy’s Crew, is available to anyone who wishes to use it for a funeral service. Thomas and Carolyn White plan to create a “Til We Ride Again” Facebook page in the near future. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD120816PatriotGuard-2.jpg The hearse, created by members of Tommy’s Crew, is available to anyone who wishes to use it for a funeral service. Thomas and Carolyn White plan to create a “Til We Ride Again” Facebook page in the near future. Faith Bemiss | Democrat

Motorcyclists create hearse for others to use

By Faith Bemiss [email protected]

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.