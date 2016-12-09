Couple opens Welpman Springs Brewery Co.

STOVER — Welpman Springs Brewery Co., near Stover, officially opened in May and owners Bryan and Leslie Welpman say they enjoy the informality and camaraderie of beer-making.

The Welpman’s run the brewery out of Missouri Goldfish Hatchery Inc., also a family-owned business. The hatchery, which was started in 1929 by grandfather Henry Welpman, is now owned by Welpman’s father and mother, Randy and Sandy Welpman.

“We brewed beer on our own for eight or 10 years, prior to this,” Welpman said Thursday. “We really enjoyed it and read several books in the process, especially learning how to brew. It’s an industry that sort of attracted us because it’s very informal and relaxed.

“It’s almost like a family, as an industry, rather than competing against each other. The craft beer industry is like a big organization as a whole, but they work together more than they work against each other.”

Welpman noted that they were attracted to beer-making because of the ease of working with others but also due to the love of home-brewing.

“To us, in our opinion, we were making fantastic beer,” he added. “So, we thought we might as well employ ourselves and and start our own little brewery.”

The Welpman’s have introduced four styles of beer through the brewery — Gold Ration Wheat (6.6 ABV), The Bite IPA (6.06 ABV), Shubunkin Punkin (7.1 ABV) and Spawn Stout (4.5 ABV). They are sold in glass reusable growlers of 64 ounces each or in kegs.

“As a home-brewer, I probably had a portfolio of of around 40 different recipes that we made on our own,” Welpman said. “It’s always ever-expanding, this will be a line of beers that expands on into infinity, I hope.”

The Bite IPA is now available on tap at the Craft Beer Cellar in downtown Sedalia.

“It’s on a rotating type basis, so as soon as it’s out they’ll be out for a while,” Welpman said. “I just got off the phone with John (Kehde) at Kehde’s Barbeque. I will be taking him some of The Bite IPA tomorrow morning too.”

Welpman added that Fitter’s 5th Street Pub, also in downtown Sedalia, would be giving away samples of the IPA on Friday night and Saturday night.

Welpman gave details about their four beer styles, starting with a scale of color, going from lightest to darkest, and taste ranging from the “more palatable” flavors to a stronger taste.

“The Gold Ration Wheat beer, it’s in the same class as Boulevard,” he said. “It’s light-colored, a lighter-flavored beer. The Shubunkin Punkin, that’s made with an amber beer base, so, it will be a little bit heavier and have a little more of the caramel-like flavors in it. It’s also made with a pound of pumpkin to the gallon, and we also put honey and maple syrup in it too.

“IPA’s are characterized by their bitter taste, but ours has that nice malt backbone to stand up to the bitterness,” he noted. “It also has a little bit of these fruit and citrus flavors and aromas to go along with it as well. The Spawn Stout is the very dark beer. It will have coffee, and chocolate (flavors). A lot of people describe them as roasted and toasted flavors of the grain.”

He added that they also add a little oatmeal to their stout, which helps “maintain” the head.

The Welpman’s hope to introduce several new beers next year. Although they are uncertain what types of beer it will be, one may be very unusual.

“We make a beer actually with crawdads …” he said. “We made it at home when we were home-brewing. This is something I can’t find that anybody has made anywhere. A lot of the concept of our brewery is to honor the history of the Missouri Goldfish Hatchery as well and we thought it would be different and unique to try crawdad tails.”

He said when they made a five-pound batch of the spicy beer at home, they added a pound of crawdad tails to the end of the boil. They also added a homemade Cajun spice mix.

“We thought that would be really neat to incorporate, because it’s an ingredient directly from the hatchery,” Welpman added. “We would probably use this wheat beer base or this amber beer base. We’ll probably try both and see which one we like the best, and then we’ll throw our spice package in with it.”

Inside their brew room, Welpman has made many of the items they brew with including the homemade keg washer and a wood-and-metal grain mill. They plan as their company grows to also build a tap room for visitors to relax in and sample their beer.

Welpman’s Brewery sells beer by the 64-ounce glass growler or by the keg. Welpman added that appointments can be made to visit the brewery.

For more information about Welpman Springs Brewing Co., visit its Facebook page or welpmanspringsbrewing.us or email [email protected]

Bryan Welpman, holding son Henry, 1, and his wife Leslie Welpman, owners of Welpman Springs Brewery Co., near Stover, stand in the couple’s brew room Thursday. The Welpmans officially began their brewery business, located at the family’s fish hatchery, in May. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD121016WelpmanBrewing-1-1.jpg Bryan Welpman, holding son Henry, 1, and his wife Leslie Welpman, owners of Welpman Springs Brewery Co., near Stover, stand in the couple’s brew room Thursday. The Welpmans officially began their brewery business, located at the family’s fish hatchery, in May. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Welpman Springs Brewery now offers four styles of beer — from left, Gold Ration Wheat, The Bite IPA, Shubunkin Punkin and Spawn Stout. Welpman beers are now being served at Craft Beer Cellar in downtown Sedalia and at Kehde’s Barbeque on South Limit Avenue. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD121016WelpmanBrewing-2-1.jpg Welpman Springs Brewery now offers four styles of beer — from left, Gold Ration Wheat, The Bite IPA, Shubunkin Punkin and Spawn Stout. Welpman beers are now being served at Craft Beer Cellar in downtown Sedalia and at Kehde’s Barbeque on South Limit Avenue. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Bryan Welpman holds two row pale malt barley, a base grain, in his hands while his wife Leslie holds black barley, used in making stout. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD121016WelpmanBrewing-3-1.jpg Bryan Welpman holds two row pale malt barley, a base grain, in his hands while his wife Leslie holds black barley, used in making stout. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Leslie Welpman holds compressed hops in her hand Thursday in the couple’s brew room near Stover. Bryan Welpman said hops are a prominent flavor and aroma found in Welpman Brewery’s The Bite IPA beer. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD121016WelpmanBrewing-4-1.jpg Leslie Welpman holds compressed hops in her hand Thursday in the couple’s brew room near Stover. Bryan Welpman said hops are a prominent flavor and aroma found in Welpman Brewery’s The Bite IPA beer. Faith Bemiss | Democrat

Welpman Brewery offers craft beer

By Faith Bemiss [email protected]

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.

