Korean War veteran receives SAR award

Wilber Kephart, a rural Holden resident, received the War Service Medal at the Nov. 19 meeting of the Martin Warren Chapter, Missouri Society, Sons of the American Revolution (MOSSAR).

Kephart enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp in 1949 and served in the 5th 105-mm Howitzer Battalion. At the time, Kephart was a mathematics major at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and was assigned to Headquarters and Services Company where he was tasked with calculating the azimuth and deflection of the howitzer.

In 1950, his unit was assigned to Camp Pendleton in California. During field maneuvers he was injured and sent to the base hospital. His injury was serious enough to have him transferred to inactive reserve status. He finished his enlistment and was honorably discharged in 1953. Kephart stated that “in 1952 I married a wonderful woman and we spent the following 40 years raising and breeding one of the top purebred, registered Jersey herds in the nation.”

Chapter Chancellor James A Shelby, a World War II veteran and War Service Medal awardee, presented Kephart with the War Service Medal and Certificate. This award was first authorized in 1899 for SAR members who served in the Spanish-American War. Following World War II, the National Society SAR authorized a generic War Service Medal with specific service periods, such as the Korean War, indicated by bronze bars.

The Martin Warren Chapter, MOSSAR, meets the third Saturday of every month, except February, July and August, at the Ridgeview Café in Warrensburg. Anyone interested in genealogy or history is welcome to attend. Reservations can be made by contacting the Chapter Secretary at [email protected] The next regular meeting is scheduled for Dec. 16.