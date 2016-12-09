Crash Reports

Four hurt in Benton wreck

Four people were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9:15 p.m. Thursday in Benton County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dakota N. Sawyer, 18, of Sunrise Beach, was driving south on U.S. Highway 65, a quarter mile north of Prairie Flowers School Road, when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, crossed the median, struck two road signs, crossed northbound lanes of traffic and came to rest in a field.

Sawyer, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by air EMS to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

Three passengers in his vehicle, Macayla L. Asmus, 17, of Camdenton, Paige C. Howard, 18, of Montreal, and Mandy M. Leonard, 18, of Camdenton, who were all wearing a seat belt, were all taken by Pettis County Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center with minor injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke