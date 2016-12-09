Fundraising begins for new soup kitchen

Open Door Ministries is working to raise funds to acquire a site to continue Sedalia’s soup kitchen, which provides a nutritious hot meal to between 40 to 70 people at noon Monday through Friday.

The Sedalia soup kitchen had been located in the Salvation Army building at the corner of East Broadway Boulevard and South Engineer Avenue and was run by the charitable organization until last May when the Salvation Army centralized its operations to St. Louis. Open Door took over the soup kitchen to serve a need in the community. Food for the soup kitchen is provided through the Open Door food pantry and is run by a group of volunteers.

However, Open Door is seeking an existing facility because the old Salvation Army building does not comply with Missouri Food Code requirements, which requires the soup kitchen to have commercial grade food storage and cooking equipment, said Open Door Ministries Executive Director Jack Menges.

“Imagine trying to cook meals everyday for 65 people using two range top stoves that you would find in your kitchen at home,” Menges said.

For now, the soup kitchen is operating out of the kitchen and fellowship hall at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. The church has given Open Door a yearlong lease to operate the soup kitchen, which started in October.

Open Door has found a 7,000-square-foot building in good condition on West Third Street near Engineer Avenue that formerly hosted a water delivery company. Open Door’s plan is to purchase the property and renovate 4,000-square-feet for a kitchen and dining area. The remaining 3,000-square-feet would be used for storage, according to Open Door Board Member Bill Turner.

The fundraising goal for the project is $230,000. An initial investment of $110,000 investment would be used to purchase the property and use the remaining $120,000 for renovation and remodeling of the building.

Rob Rollings Architects of Sedalia has created the plans for the facility at no cost and Duke Manufacturing is donating commercial kitchen equipment. Turner said Open Door must purchase the property by the end of February and the renovation will come over the next several months before the kitchen’s lease is up in October 2017.

Open Door is asking for donations to its “Feed the Hungry Campaign.” Donations can be sent Open Door at 111 W. Sixth St. and donors are asked to mark them for the soup kitchen project. They will also raise funds through community acts in the coming months.

“There are a fair number of people in this community who are going to need to be fed,” said campaign volunteer Lisa Church, who is helping organize the fundraising efforts. “The Pettis County median income is about $10,000 below the state average. Sedalia has always been a generous community and we are counting on the people to donate to this project.”

Turner said the campaign is “something of a leap of faith” by the Open Door Ministry. He said Open Door has always provided relief services where people need it the most.

Menges said some people think there are already services in Sedalia who provide fill this need, but there aren’t. Open Door itself helps people who need emergency aid with help paying rent or utility bills. “We offer a hand up,” he said. Open Door also operates a thrift shop in east Sedalia.

The Community Cafe provides evening meals to those in need Monday through Friday and is run by students from Smith-Cotton High School and churches within the community. The meals for Community Cafe are not cooked at the facility where the meals are served, but by volunteers and organizations in the community.

Potential donors are reminded that all donations to Open Door are tax deductible.

Open Door Ministries hopes to purchase an existing building on East Third Street as the future home of Sedalia’s soup kitchen. Pictured is a graphic showing proposed plans for the building. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/The-Open-Door-Cafe-2-1-.pdf Open Door Ministries hopes to purchase an existing building on East Third Street as the future home of Sedalia’s soup kitchen. Pictured is a graphic showing proposed plans for the building. Graphic courtesy of Open Door Ministries

By Tim Epperson [email protected]

