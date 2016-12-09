Local barber Ragar hangs up clippers, closes shop door

Longtime Sedalia barber Stan Ragar, 76, closed the door to his shop for the last time recently, saying goodbye to more than 50 years of service while remembering his customers as “important people.”

The shop, Stan Ragar’s Barber-Style Shop, 513 W. 16th St., is filled with memorabilia, most of it given to him by the customers he’s grown fond of over the years.

Ragar said he was in Springfield and St. Louis for a time before beginning his career in Sedalia

“I’ve been a barber for 53 years and most of it has been in Sedalia,” he said Thursday from his shop.

Ragar and his wife Myrna celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in July. During those 50 years Ragar, who received his education from Moler Barber College in St. Louis, has witnessed many changes in men’s hairstyles, with the 1960s being the most impressionable.

“In the ’60s they had the long hair you know,” he said. “Hair down the shoulders.”

One would think that barbering dried up for Ragar and during the turbulent ’60s, but that wasn’t the case. He adapted. Learning to style men’s long hair saved his business.

“A lot of barbers quit, but I took classes in hair styling,” he noted. “So, I stayed busy through that long hair business, styling long hair. I was busy all through it.”

In fact Ragar said he’s stayed busy all these years and has enjoyed his clientele.

“The first two years we were married, I opened up a shop in State Fair Shopping Center, and the Boeing people came out and got me off to a good start, before I made headway on the Sedalia people.”

At the time, the Boeing Company was installing nuclear missiles into silos for Whiteman Air Force Base.

Ragar had the shop at State Fair Shopping Center for four years and then had a shop at his father-in-law’s building at West 18th Street and South Limit Avenue for nine years. He has been on West 16th Street for decades.

Ragar said he always wanted to be a barber. In high school he cut other students’ hair and while attending college at what was then called Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg, he and a friend cut hair in the dorm for side money.

“When I was a little kid, I loved to go to the barber shop,” he added. “It always fascinated me, watching barbers work.”

When asked if he remembered any interesting stories from customers over the years he smiled and then laughed.

“What happens here, stays in Vegas,” he said smiling.

“He’s had some good ones along the way, ” his wife Mryna said. “I tell you there are some funny ones. He’s kind of like a psychiatrist … he’s a good listener.”

When Ragar began his career, he did an internship at the Hotel Bothwell with barber Jim “Frosty” Dill. Dill was the judge of the Sedalia Centennial beard contest in 1960 and Ragar was honored to be the judge for the Sedalia Sesquicentennial in 2010.

Over the years, Ragar’s customers have included generations of families, local mayors, businessmen and even a few celebrities.

“Lash LaRue, I cut his hair,” Ragar said. “He came through here, he was with the carnival (at the Missouri State Fair).”

Alfred “Lash” LaRue was a popular western movie star in the 1940s and ’50s, known for his expertise in handling a bullwhip.

Ragar also cut the hair of well-known country music singer Porter Wagoner.

“He’s from West Plains, Missouri, he used to sing up here when he was starting out,” Ragar said. “I never paid that much attention to him. Important people to me were the people here in Sedalia, who came every week. It wasn’t a celebrity every once and awhile. My customers were important to me — the guys who came to me for 30, 40 years.”

Ragar described his all of his customers as “good friends.”

“He was very faithful, I could hardly get him to take a vacation,” his wife said. “It’s been rough for him to give it up.”

Before leaving Thursday he took time to explain about his collection of vintage moustache and shaving cups all sitting in a wood-and-glass cabinet.

“In the old days, everybody had their own shaving mug,” he noted. “The customer would come in to get a shave, and the barber would go and get his particular mug and use it to shave him. They kept it at the barber shop. Some of those are moustache cups. On the top there it’s got a lip, you drink your coffee and it kept the drink out of your moustache.”

Now that he’s retired, Ragar is selling the shop that brought him so much enjoyment.

“We want to try and sell it as a barber shop,” Myrna said. “Because we’ve got all this barber memorabilia.”

Ragar plans to spend time with his wife traveling, and also visiting their children, Stacy Kitchens, of Mississippi, and Brett Ragar, of Tuscon, Arizona.

Retired Sedalia barber Stan Ragar stands in his shop, Stan Ragar’s Barber-Style Shop, on Thursday. Ragar recently retired after more than 50 years of service in the Sedalia area. Many of his barbering years were spent at the shop’s last location at 513 W. 16th St. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD121016RagarBarber-1.jpg Retired Sedalia barber Stan Ragar stands in his shop, Stan Ragar’s Barber-Style Shop, on Thursday. Ragar recently retired after more than 50 years of service in the Sedalia area. Many of his barbering years were spent at the shop’s last location at 513 W. 16th St. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Barber Stan Ragar holds a moustache cup, one of many, in his collection that includes vintage shaving mugs. Ragar’s shop is decorated with a wide array of barber memorabilia, much of it given to him by customers over the years. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD121015RagarBarber-2.jpg Barber Stan Ragar holds a moustache cup, one of many, in his collection that includes vintage shaving mugs. Ragar’s shop is decorated with a wide array of barber memorabilia, much of it given to him by customers over the years. Faith Bemiss | Democrat A photo that hangs on retired barber Stan Ragar’s shop wall shows Sedalia Mayor Larry Foster signing a proclamation declaring Barbershop Quartet Week. With Foster, from left, are Nevin Almquist, Stan Ragar and an unknown man. Foster was Sedalia’s mayor from 1982 to 1988. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD121016RagarBarber-3.jpg A photo that hangs on retired barber Stan Ragar’s shop wall shows Sedalia Mayor Larry Foster signing a proclamation declaring Barbershop Quartet Week. With Foster, from left, are Nevin Almquist, Stan Ragar and an unknown man. Foster was Sedalia’s mayor from 1982 to 1988. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Stan Ragar acquired this 1940s style, American-made Koken barber chair from another barber, the late Frank Fender, when Fender retired years ago. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD121016RagarBarber-4.jpg Stan Ragar acquired this 1940s style, American-made Koken barber chair from another barber, the late Frank Fender, when Fender retired years ago. Faith Bemiss | Democrat The Refrain Train Express State Fair Statesmen, a barbershop quartet, give barber Stan Ragar a “cut and shave” at his shop in this 1980s newspaper article. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD121015RagarBarber-5.jpg The Refrain Train Express State Fair Statesmen, a barbershop quartet, give barber Stan Ragar a “cut and shave” at his shop in this 1980s newspaper article. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Retired barber Stan Ragar reminisced Thursday about items given to him over the years by customers such as the wooden barber windmill that he kept by the mirror in his shop. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD121016RagarBarber-6.jpg Retired barber Stan Ragar reminisced Thursday about items given to him over the years by customers such as the wooden barber windmill that he kept by the mirror in his shop. Faith Bemiss | Democrat

