Community Calendar for Dec. 12 to Dec. 18

To have your event or meeting listed, send details to [email protected] or call 826-1000 ext. 1481.

TODAY

10 a.m.: Be Forever Young, Parkview Christian Church, 1405 E. 16th St.

10 a.m.: Show-Me Mad Tatters, University Extension Office Conference Room, 1012A Thompson Blvd.

Noon: Sedalia Rotary Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

3 p.m.: Taking Off Pounds Sensibly, (TOPS) Chapter 102, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St.

5 p.m.: Sedalia Public Library Board of Trustees, Public Library, 311 W. Third St.

6 p.m.: Cornerstone Celebrate Recovery; Cornerstone Baptist Church, 827-4833.

6 p.m.: Memory Lane Foundation for Suicide Prevention Support Group Meetings: State Fair Community College, Fielding Building, room 231, and Yeater Building, room 134.

6 p.m.: Smithton Senior Citizens Group Pitch and Pool, Smithton Senior Center on Washington Street.

6:10 p.m.: Daughters of Isabella for Rosary; meeting at 6:30 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1708 Elm Hills Blvd.

6:30 p.m.: Show Me Sound, Sweet Adelines International, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.

7 p.m.: Cole Camp Area Historical Society, at the Cole Camp Jung Memorial Library in Cole Camp.

7 p.m.: Sedalia Chorale Rehearsal, rehearsal room 67 in the Stauffacher Center.

7 p.m.: Serenity Seekers Al-Anon, Ditzfeld Center 417 W. Pettis St.

7:30 p.m.: BRHC Grief Support Group, Mondays, 601 E. 14th St.

7:30 p.m.: Windsor School Board, High School Library, 210 North St.

TUESDAY

6:30 a.m.: Sunrise Optimist, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

8 a.m.: Business Network International, at Heckart Family Center, 902 S. Ohio Ave.

Noon: Katy Trail Sedalia Inc. Call 826-6461 for location.

Noon: Sedalia Business Network Colton’s Steak House, 4101 W. Broadway Blvd.

Noon: Sedalia Noon Day Optimist Club, Best Western State Fair Inn (Gambler’s Room), 3120 S. Limit Ave.

12:10 p.m.: Nicotine Anonymous; John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St.

1 p.m.: The Sedalia Senior Center, 312 S. Washington Ave., will host a craft activity free of charge sponsored by WILS.

3:30 and 5:30 p.m.: Weight Watchers; and 11:45 a.m., Thursdays; Parkview Christian Church, 1405 E. 16th St., Sedalia.

5:30 p.m.: Diversified Community Outreach, True Vine Church of God in Christ, 600 N. Moniteau Ave.

6:30 p.m.: Animal FAIR, Denny’s, 2401 W. Broadway Blvd.

6:30 p.m.: Christian Fellowship of First Responders Bible study, Abundant Harvest Worship Center, 2825 S. Ingram Ave.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Chapter of Right to Life, Boonslick Regional Library meeting room, 219 W. Third St.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Shrine Fun Kor, Sedalia Shrine Club, 1615 Elm Hills Blvd.

6:30 p.m.: Sedville Crazy Quilters Guild, Community of Christ Church, 2000 S. Ingram Ave.

7 p.m.: Women of the Moose, Moose Lodge, 119 Winchester Ave.

7:30 p.m.: Sedalia Chapter No. 57, Order of the Eastern Star, Masonic temple, 601 W. Broadway Blvd.

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m.: Alzheimer’s Support Group at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg, 1300 Veterans Rd. For more information call 429-4657 or email [email protected]

10 a.m.: TOPS Chapter 958, First Baptist Church, 200 E. Sixth St.

11 a.m.: National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees Unit 42 for lunch; meeting at noon, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

Noon: Sedalia Lions Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

4 to 7 p.m.: Knights of Columbus Council No. 831, Family Night Buffet, located at U.S. Highway 65 and Elm Hills Boulevard. The public is invited.

5:30 p.m.: Amigos de Cristo, Teen Mom Classes at 3003 W. 11th Street, 826-2788.

6:30 p.m.: West Central Beekeepers Association meeting in Room B of the Heckart Science and Allied Health Center on the campus of State Fair Community College.

7 p.m.: Sedalia Lodge 236, Sedalia Masonic Center, 601 W. Broadway Blvd.

7:30 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care, also meets on Sunday at 7 p.m.; First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 221-2221.

8 p.m.: Sedalia Alcoholic Anonymous, 517 S. Lafayette, meets Wednesday through Saturday; pot-luck on first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. For more information call 826-9608. All closed meetings; non-smoking.

THURSDAY

7:45 a.m.: 40 & 8 Voiture 333, Knights of Columbus Hall, 1708 Elm Hills Blvd.

10 a.m.: American Red Cross Board meeting, 112 W. Fourth St.

Noon: Kiwanis of Sedalia, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

1 p.m.: The Whiteman Area Piecemakers in the meeting room of the Knob Noster Branch of the Trails Regional Library, 202 N. Adams. For more information call 647-3367 or 563-5247.

6 p.m.: Women in Crisis Group, call 827-5555 for location.

6:30 p.m.: National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will host Family to Family Support Groups at Epworth United Methodist Church, 1124 E. Broadway Blvd. For more information call Denise Woolery at 287-7718 or Tammy Pittman at 221-3616.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Cadet Squadron Civil Air Patrol, Civil Air Patrol building, U.S. Highway 50.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club, Sedalia Senior Center, 312 S. Washington Ave.

7 p.m.: Gamma Epsilon Master Chapter. For location information call 827-2299.

7 p.m.: Sedalia Bible Academy, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St. For information call 826-9988.

7 p.m.: Sedalia Photo Club, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.

7 p.m.: Senior dance; bring snacks. Dance at Saline County Fairgrounds in Marshall. Admission is $6.

7:30 p.m.: Central Missouri Coin Club, Farm Credit Services, 2600 S. Limit Ave.

7:30 p.m.: Central Missouri Harley Owners Group Sedalia Chapter, Yeager’s Cycle Sales, 3001 S. Limit Ave.

8 p.m.: Sedalia Al Anon Group, at 517 S. LaFayette Ave., 826-9608. Meeting is open to all; non-smoking.

FRIDAY

Noon: Pettis County Pachyderms, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

Noon: Prayer for the Nation at Antioch Fellowship, 507 W. 24th St.

7 p.m.: Bunceton Senior Dance Melody Makers Band will perform; bring finger food. Dance at Bunceton Lions Club; $4 per person.

7 p.m.: State Fair Saddle Club, Central Missouri Electric Cooperative, U.S. Highway 65; carry-in dinner.

SATURDAY

7 a.m.: VFW Post 2591, all-you-can-eat breakfast at 121 S. Ohio Ave. The event is open to the public.

8 a.m.: First Christian Church Men’s Fellowship, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

10 a.m.: Overeaters Anonymous, John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St. For a ride, call 829-2527.

1 p.m.: Missouri State Fair Bikers Against Child Abuse, American Paramedical Service classroom, 400B Industrial Road.

6 p.m.: Smith-Cotton Athletic Booster Club Bingo, Sedalia Shrine Club, 1375 Elm Hills Blvd.

SUNDAY

7 p.m.: Alcoholic Anonymous 12×12 Non-smoking group, Monday through Sunday; John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St., Sedalia, 829-2527.

