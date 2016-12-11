Sedalia Parks and Recreation Santa event draws 313

Katie Stehmann, 5, of Warrensburg, sits on Santa’s lap along with her elf named Sugar, Saturday morning at Convention Hall, during the ninth annual Breakfast with Santa, hosted by Sedalia Parks and Recreation. Katie was attending the event with her aunts Cindy Stehmann and Natalie Crump, of Sedalia.

Andrew Cooper, 5, receives help from his dad and mom, Bobby and Jessica Cooper making a Christmas photo frame, Saturday, at the Breakfast with Santa event at Liberty Park. The Cooper’s, from Knob Noster, said this was their son’s first time to attend the annual event. Sedalia Parks and Recreation Supervisor Amy Epple said the event was sold out with an attendance of 313 people.

Making a Ninja Turtle ornament Adaline Buesing, 6, of Sedalia, adds some glue to a ribbon Saturday during the Breakfast with Santa event at Convention Hall. Recreation Supervisor Amy Epple said the event not only featured a meeting with Santa and breakfast but also a wide array of holiday crafts for children to create and take home.

Smiling as her mother, Kimberlee Spry, of Sedalia, snaps a photo, Kaelyn Spry, 4, enjoys pancakes and fruit Saturday morning at Breakfast with Santa, at Convention Hall. When asked if she was having a good time Kaelyn, who was wearing a “I Love Santa” shirt, gave a thumbs up. Kaelyn was attending the event with her brother Justin Spry, 5.

