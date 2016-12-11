Dream Factory of Sedalia hosted Christmas event

Often not recognized as prominently as other wish organizations the Dream Factory of Sedalia is making wishes come true in an eight county region with only a three member team.

On Saturday, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, the Sedalia chapter hosted their annual Christmas event complete with Esmeralda the clown, who painted young faces, K.C. Wolf, Animal FAIR and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The local non-profit chapter was formed in 1988 and since that time has granted the wishes of approximately 220 seriously and chronically ill children from ages 3 through 18.

Locally, Jim Aubrey serves as area coordinator, Linda Johnson as treasurer and Judy Rhoads as secretary.

“Sedalia covers eight counties,” Johnson said. “It’s Pettis and the seven surrounding counties.”

Johnson said if someone calls about a child, who is seriously ill and wants a dream granted, the local chapter contacts the parents first to gain information.

“Then, we go through the child’s doctor,” she added. “”The doctor is the one who determines whether the child meets the criteria for a dream, and we grant the dream. We usually go to their homes to present whatever they are getting.”

This year the local organization has granted several Disney World dreams to children.

“Disney World seems to be a favorite,” Johnson said.

Over the years the local chapter has granted wishes for a cruise, shopping sprees, bedroom makeovers, stereo systems, computers and even a horse.

“Now that was a different dream,” Johnson said while smiling. “The parents wanted it and it was okay. We don’t do anything that the parents don’t agree on. We made sure of that.”

Johnson has been with the local chapter since 1988 and she has many reasons for staying with Dream Factory. She said one reason is because the international organization gives a large percentage of money raised back to the children.

“Out of every dollar, 91 cents is spent on the child’s dream,” she added. “There’s only three paid staff in the whole organization, and that is at corporate headquarters. All of the chapters in every state is run by volunteers, nobody gets paid. Not many organizations can say that.

“The Dream Factory is one of the three largest wish-granting organizations in the world. Although people don’t know our name, and it’s because we don’t use money to pay for advertising …”

She’s also stayed because of the happy faces and smiles of children and their families when a wish is granted.

“I’ve been in it since ‘88,” she said. “I’m the only one who’s survived all these years, (and) I’ve been trying to pull people in. It’s hard to keep it going with just three members, because we don’t cover near the territory we need too, but when we get a child’s name we try and get on it as quick as we can.”

On Saturday as children and families enjoyed the celebration, Rhoads, noted that K.C. Wolf enjoys coming each year to see the children.

“He told us one year that of all the places he goes, he really loves it here,” she added. “The kids will follow him around.”

Mr. and Mrs. Claus, George and Lorene Fleming, of Florence, also said they love to come to the Dream Factory event each year. The have been coming for approximately 12 years.

George Fleming said he loves attending because “the kids believe.”

“And, I love K.C. Wolf, he steals the show,” he added. “Which is fine, the kids love it.”

“The kids are awesome, they really are,” Lorene Fleming added.

“We go other places, but this is the best,” her husband noted. “Linda does such a great job, she really does.”

“Although the party is geared around for the younger ones, the older ones still come,” Johnson noted. “That’s because they feel like it’s family.”

Dream Factory of Sedalia meets at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month; the organization welcomes new members. For more information about Dream Factory of Sedalia call Linda Johnson at 827-1561 or write to P.O. Box 972, Sedalia, Mo. 65301.

K.C. Wolf has his photo made with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, George and Lorene Fleming, of Florence, during the Dream Factory of Sedalia Christmas event, Saturday at Our Savior Lutheran Church. The Dream Factory hosts the event each year for the children they have granted wishes for over the years. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD121216DreamFactory-1.jpg K.C. Wolf has his photo made with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, George and Lorene Fleming, of Florence, during the Dream Factory of Sedalia Christmas event, Saturday at Our Savior Lutheran Church. The Dream Factory hosts the event each year for the children they have granted wishes for over the years. Faith Bemiss | Democrat While Esmeralda the clown, Dharma Leon, decorates his face, a child receives a visit from K.C. Wolf during the Dream Factory’s Christmas celebration Saturday. Linda Johnson, with the Sedalia Chapter, said the Dream Factory locally has helped approximately 220 seriously or chronically ill children since 1988. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD121216DreamFactory-2.jpg While Esmeralda the clown, Dharma Leon, decorates his face, a child receives a visit from K.C. Wolf during the Dream Factory’s Christmas celebration Saturday. Linda Johnson, with the Sedalia Chapter, said the Dream Factory locally has helped approximately 220 seriously or chronically ill children since 1988. Faith Bemiss | Democrat K.C. Wolf gives a young child a hug Saturday at the Dream Factory of Sedalia holiday event. The local chapter serves Pettis County and its seven surrounding counties. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD121216DreamFactory-3.jpg K.C. Wolf gives a young child a hug Saturday at the Dream Factory of Sedalia holiday event. The local chapter serves Pettis County and its seven surrounding counties. Faith Bemiss | Democrat

Dream Factory celebrates holidays

By Faith Bemiss [email protected]

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.

