Local students attend Kovalevsky Day at UCM

WARRENSBURG — Students and educators from two Pettis County schools recently attended Sonia Kovalevsky High School Mathematics Day at the University of Central Missouri.

Smith-Cotton High School seniors Sarah Bergman and Aly Shaw, and juniors Diana Gorpinich and Selina Weng, accompanied by instructor Jennifer Crane, attended the day of workshops designed to raise awareness of and interest in careers in mathematics.

Attendees from Northwest High School and Middle School included junior Marissa Cornine, sophomores Avery Powell, Rylee Watterson and Claire Weathers, eighth graders Kristina Kozlenko and Alina Fayuk, and seventh graders Shelby Campbell and Alice Yatskivskaya, accompanied by instructors Beth Harvey and LaChere Marsh.

Students and instructors also participated in a problem-solving competition. Smith-Cotton students placed third in the middle school competition.

Participants in a career panel discussion were Jennifer Harding, mathematics teacher from Excelsior Springs High School; Sara Osborne, vice president, chief actuary and CFO, GEHA; Simone Westermayer, operations research analyst, Department of Homeland Security; and Victoria Walker, IT associate developer, Commerce Bank.

UCM’s Sonia Kovalevsky Day is an annual event planned in memory of the Russian mathematician and professor of mathematics at the University of Stockholm who opened doors for women in the field of mathematics. Support for the event was provided by the UCM School of Computer Science and Mathematics, the UCM Office of Enrollment Management, Texas Instruments, and private donation through the UCM Alumni Foundation.

Release courtesy of University of Central Missouri

