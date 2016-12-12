Worldly Christmas caroling

Members of the Smith-Cotton High School Foreign Language Club and German/French teacher Stephanie Davis, right, sing Christmas songs in various languages — Spanish, French, German, Latin and English — for Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center residents during dinner Monday evening. Spanish teacher Julie Willadsen said the club has been singing Christmas songs for area retirement homes for years. “(Spanish teacher) Andrea Eppenauer and I are both Smith-Cotton graduates and we remember doing this when we were there,” Willadsen said.

Sylvia G. Thompson residents watch the Smith-Cotton High School Foreign Language Club sing a variety of Christmas songs, including “Silent Night” and “Jingle Bells,” during dinner Monday night. This was the second group of diners to be entertained by the students Monday. The students had about 15 minutes of practice before their performances.

From left, Kelsey Wallace, Maris Herrington and Dalton Bartlett talk with Sylvia G. Thompson resident Iris Lane after their short performance Monday night. “I enjoyed (their music) very much,” Lane said.

A Smith-Cotton High School Foreign Language Club student holds a sheet of Christmas song lyrics in various languages during the group’s performance Monday night at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center. Spanish teacher Julie Willadsen said singing familiar songs in multiple languages helps the students recognize words in languages other than English and whichever language they are studying.

Smith-Cotton High School Foreign Language Club students sing one of the last Christmas songs in their set during their second performance Monday night at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center. The group performed twice, ending each performance with the English version of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

