Board hears updates to curriculum

Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education members heard updates to changes to the school curriculum for the 2017-18 school year during Monday’s meeting.

Among the changes made to social studies include making American Government a one-semester course as opposed to a full year. History of the Civil War will be added as a semester course for 10th, 11th and 12th graders. History of the Vietnam War will also be an option as a one-semester course for 11th and 12th graders.

In science, freshmen will now be allowed to take Biology instead of taking the prerequisite Physical Science course. This will allow students to qualify to take chemistry or physics courses earlier in their high school careers. Physical Science will still be available to ninth graders, but also for grades 10-12.

In math, Algebra I will be available for grades 10-12 for those students transferring to Sedalia School District 200 who otherwise did not have the opportunity to take the course in ninth grade.

Forensics or Debating will be deleted as a course and instead folded into Speech courses.

For engineering courses, students will have the option of taking a semester course in Introduction to Computer Science for grades 9-12.

In other updates to the Smith-Cotton Planning Guide, the 11.0 grade scale will be removed in favor of a 4.0 graded scale next school year.

In other news, the school board recognized the achievements and awards garnered by fall sports athletes. The board also heard an update on mental health activities and Superintendent Brad Pollitt recognized that Sedalia School District 200 is making great strides in dealing with mental health issues.

“We’ve come a long way and have a long way to go,” Pollitt said. “However, we’ve made great advances compared to similar districts throughout the state.”

