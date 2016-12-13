Candidate filing for April municipal election begins today

It may seem like the November election just ended, but it’s already time for candidate filing to begin for the April 4, 2017, municipal election in Pettis County.

Candidate filing begins today for municipalities, school districts and taxing district boards in Pettis County. Almost every entity has at least two or more candidates up for re-election in 2017. Candidate filing ends Jan. 17, 2017, with final ballot certification taking place Jan. 24, 2017, according to Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada. The last day to register to vote in the April 4 election is March 8, 2017.

La Strada said he and his staff have been working with the entities to make sure they know they are responsible for having candidates fill out the proper forms and making sure the candidate has paid their taxes and lives in the municipality’s district.

The State Fair Community College Board of Trustees approved a resolution during its Sept. 27 meeting to place a new tax levy or bond on the April ballot.

The resolution states that the board requests “the taxing district voters in their service area to approve a general obligation to fund the construction, furnishings and equipment for a technical education facility and to renovate and expand the general classroom space in the existing Fielding Technical Center.” The board plans to have a dollar amount for the proposal in January.

Since the clerk’s office only hosts the municipal elections and does not handling candidate filing, other than the Pettis County Ambulance District, La Strada said he doesn’t know of any other ballot issues at this time.

Sedalia City Council

Each of the four wards in Sedalia have a council member up for re-election to another two-year term, including Ward 1 Councilwoman Jo Lynn Turley, Ward 2 Councilman Russell Driskell, Ward 3 Councilman Bob Cross and Ward 4 Councilwoman Mary Merritt.

Candidates must be at least 21-years-old, a citizen of the U.S., resident of the city for one year and resident of their ward for six months. Candidates must collect at least 25 signatures and pay a $50 fee. Filing is done through the City Clerk’s office at the Sedalia Municipal Building, 200 S. Osage Ave. For more information, call 827-3000.

Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education

Three members of the school board have three-year terms ending in 2017, including Vice President Michael Stees, Treasurer Kenneth Coffelt and member Scott Gardner.

Candidates must be citizens of the United States and resident taxpayers of the district, who have resided in Missouri for one year preceding their election or appointment, and who are at least 24-years-old. Those interested in filing should stop by the Board of Education Office, 2806 Matthew Dr. For more information, call 829-6450.

Pettis County Ambulance District

Two of the original Board of Directors members are up for re-election in 2017 — District 2 Director Greg Nehring and District 5 Director Mike Layton.

To file as a PCAD director, candidates must be over the age of 24, have resided in the district for one year, and be a U.S. citizen and a registered voter. PCAD directors serve three-year terms. Filing is done at the Pettis County Clerk’s office. For more information, call 826-5000.

City of Houstonia

North Ward Alderman Justin Bales is up for re-election after serving for four years, winning his seat again in a contested race in 2015. South Ward Alderman Robert Knowles is also up for re-election as he completes his first term. In 2015, no one filed for candidacy for the South Ward alderman seat, so it was decided by write-in votes.

City of La Monte

Council members Rhonda Bishop and Terry Drum, who is completing his first term, are both up for re-election. Terms are for two years.

Village of Hughesville

Stephen Frazier, who is in his first term, and Sherria McDonald, who kept her seat after a contested race in 2015, both have two-year terms ending in 2017.

Pettis County R-XII (Dresden) Board of Education

Vice President Ben Perez, Treasurer Jeri Gail Uptegrove and member Hazel Hudson all have three-year terms ending in 2017.

City of Green Ridge

Daniel Piscopo and Jeffrey R. Nilson, who were both unopposed incumbents in the 2015 municipal election, are both up for re-election.

La Monte Board of Education

Treasurer Barak Knoernschild and members Bobbi Patrick and Leah Mahin are all up for re-election for another three-year term.

City of Smithton

East Ward Alderman Tom Glenn and West Ward Alderwoman Sharon Oehrke are both up for re-election. Oehrke was a newcomer in the 2015 election, while Glenn successfully retained his seat in a contested race in 2015. Terms are for two years.

Smithton Board of Education

John Frazee, Sara Moore and Eddie Bybee are all up for re-election to the Smithton School Board.

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

