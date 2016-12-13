McCune receives honor from Missouri Veterans Commission

WARRENSBURG — Stacey McCune, Supply Manager for the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg, was selected as the November 2016 Missouri Veterans Commission Employee of the Month. She was honored at the Missouri Veterans Commission Leadership Conference in Springfield on Nov. 17.

McCune was nominated by her peers and selected for always going above and beyond for the veterans. Recently, she was called in after normal office hours regarding an equipment need for a veteran resident. Not only did she start the process of obtaining new equipment, she came into the office to make sure it was received. She also visited with the veteran to offer him reassurance that this was being taken care of.

Not only is she an advocate for the needs of the veterans, she is also willing to help out wherever she can. When some extra help was needed in the dietary department, she worked the front-line in the dietary department and washed dishes on the weekend.

“I am thrilled and honored to have received this recognition,” McCune said. “I feel very blessed to be a member of the MVH-Warrensburg family; it is an honor to work alongside people that serve our veteran heroes in such a remarkable way.”

McCune lives in Centerview with her husband of 24 years, Don McCune. They have four children and a granddaughter. During her spare time, she helps take care of their farm and the animals on it.

“Our mission is to honor and serve. Stacey is a shining example of the many members of our Veterans Home family who comes to this special home every day and turn our noble mission into a reality,” Eric Endsley, administrator at the Missouri Veterans Home, said. “We are fortunate to have Stacey as a member of our leadership team.”

The Missouri Veterans Commission established the Employee of the Month Program to recognize employees within the Missouri Veterans Commission for outstanding service. Executive Director Larry Kay presented her with a plaque in front of the department leaders from all seven veteran homes and five veteran cemeteries in the state of Missouri.

Release courtesy of Missouri Veterans Home, Warrensburg.

