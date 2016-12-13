Woman injured in Johnson County wreck

A Holden woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 8 a.m. Monday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Sherry L. Cooper, 68, was driving south on state Route O, north of state Route 2, when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck the ground and continued into a ditch.

Cooper, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Cass Regional Medical Center in Harrisonville with minor injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-23.jpg