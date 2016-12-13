Auto Club donates to Community Santa

West Central Missouri Vintage Auto Club President Floyd Hatfield presents a check to Community Santa member Carol McMillan. Community Santa will continue to accept monetary donations, which can be left at Santa’s Workshop on the back side of the strip mall in the State Fair Shopping Center. Community Santa buys toys all year, so monetary donations are always accepted. Checks can also be mailed to: Community Santa, P.O. Box 43, Sedalia, Mo. 65302-0043.

Members of the West Central Missouri Vintage Auto Club support Community Santa efforts each year, arriving at Santa’s Workshop in their vintage autos led by Bob Hiller in the D.A.R.E car and MCMVAC President Floyd Hatfield.

Members of the West Central Missouri Vintage Auto Club brought lots of toys to Community Santa for area families as well as a check.