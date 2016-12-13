Two hurt in Johnson County accident

Two people sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 12:05 p.m. Sunday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Robert C. Hepburn, 52, of Moscow Mills, was driving north on state Route 13 at NW 730 Road when he stopped for traffic. Another northbound vehicle driven by Shianne A. Paris, 19, of Chilhowee, failed to yield and struck the rear of Hepburn’s vehicle, forcing both vehicles to travel off the side of the road.

Paris was taken by private vehicle to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg for her injuries. Hepburn was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to WMMC.

Reports indicate Paris was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, but it is unknown if Hepburn was wearing one.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-24.jpg