Rebecca Imhauser’s new book is springboard for Sedalia memories

Local author and historian Rebecca Carr Imhauser’s new book “Images of Modern America Sedalia” was released Monday and is part of a national series. Imhauser knows firsthand the importance of roots and she hopes to leave that legacy to others in the community.

This is Imhauser’s third book published by Arcadia Publishing, but she has authored 12 over the years. Her other two books, also photo-driven and published through Arcadia, are “Images of America Sedalia” and “Legendary Locals of Sedalia.”

“It’s an honor for Sedalia to be included,” Imhauser said of the new book. “They approached me about the first one several years ago. The first one was a pictorial history of Sedalia, general history, of course in black-and-white. When they started a new series they contacted me.”

Imhauser returned to Sedalia, to her roots, years ago due to loss. The move back home set her course on a different route.

“When I moved here, I moved here because my husband died and my children were 2 and 6,” she said. “I did not know, in many ways, what to do. I had a dream job, a wonderful career in Kansas City, but I didn’t want to rear my children in a place where we had no roots. So, I instinctively knew I needed to come back here.

“I wanted to, largely, come back because of my memories of downtown Sedalia,” she added. “Walking with my mom and my grandma, I felt loved, I felt secure, I felt welcomed. All the things I wanted my children to know as they grew up. When I moved here Mary McLaughlin (McLaughlin Funeral Home) buried my husband.”

At the time Imhauser did not know McLaughlin, a prominent Sedalia businesswoman.

“I always think, Mary buried my husband and she resurrected my career,” Imhauser noted. “I had been a magazine editor with a large company, but I didn’t know what to do in this town.”

McLaughlin gave her a packet from Arcadia Publishing and that opened a new world for Imhauser. She said she never thought she would write for the company, but when they approached her about a book, she was already “familiar” and comfortable with their publishing style.

“It’s been a good experience,” she added. “It’s nice for Sedalia to be included.”

She noted that when the company approached her for the third book she already had most of the research completed.

“I like geographic history, I like driving somewhere and seeing what was here in the past,” Imhauser said. “I’ve done that with downtown, from as early as I can go back. What was the very first thing at this site and how did it change through the years?”

The newest book, filled with images, covers Sedalia’a history from the 1950s to present. It covers Sedalia’s downtown, businesses, and memorable celebrations and challenges over the years.

“We are shaped by our challenges,” Imhauser added. “In my personal case, I was shaped more by my challenges that I was by my celebrations. Towns are the same way.”

Imhauser said finding all the images for the book took time, but people were helpful.

“People were very gracious to share,” she said. “One individual I mention is Tom Taylor, he’s a former Sedalian and distinguished journalist. He shared a lot of his images that were from this time frame, even down to the cover.”

Taylor sent Imhauser his image of Mr. Peanutman taken at the former Wheel Inn Drive In. It was chosen for the the cover for the book.

For Imhauser, education is her driving force and she noted that the books are a “springboard” to help people talk about their memories and their history.

“My true passion is to not only help people learn about the past, but about what they are doing right now,” she said. “The present, this is the time to look at the memories you’re making and to appreciate the people with whom you are making them.”

Her favorite time period in Sedalia history is the 1960s because downtown was in its “prime.”

“That’s when everything changed for Sedalia,” she noted. “It changed in the ’50s after World War II, the cars changed everything. When automobiles became available again we got our drive-ins, we got our motels. The ’60s are the times that downtown was really in its prime, at least as I remember it.”

She said she became interested in history due to her own loss.

“When my husband died and his mother died, close together, basically his whole family was wiped out,” she said. “I looked at my children and thought there’s going to be a day, they’re going to want to know about their daddy.”

She added that history isn’t only a window into the past but people are also shaped by it, and she noted that the book has come at a “good time.”

“It was just coincidental, as I worked on the chapter about downtown, how many good things are happening now,” she said. “Each of the theaters is either revived or in the process … there’s a wonderful new generation of visionaries downtown, new businesses, a new generation of owners — that’s what’s made downtown.”

“Images of Modern America Sedalia” is now available at Nostalgia Vintage Apparel and Marketplace, Swords’ Family Pharmacy and Mason Jar Café, all in downtown Sedalia, Reader’s World in the State Fair Shopping Center and at the Katy Depot on East Third Street.

Imhauser will have a book signing from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Nostalgia Vintage Apparel, 515 S. Ohio Ave., and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Reader’s World, 1400 S. Limit Ave.

Local author and historian Rebecca Carr Imhauser’s new book, “Images of Modern America Sedalia,” was released Monday. The book is published by Arcadia Publishing and is part of a national series. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD121416BeckyImhauser-1.jpg Local author and historian Rebecca Carr Imhauser’s new book, “Images of Modern America Sedalia,” was released Monday. The book is published by Arcadia Publishing and is part of a national series. Faith Bemiss | Democrat

New Sedalia book defines the ’50s to present

By Faith Bemiss [email protected]

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.